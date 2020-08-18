Women of Pixar Celebrate 100th Anniversary of 19th Amendment in New Video

Pixar Animation Studios has produced a video in honor of the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment that granted women the right to vote.
What’s Happening:
- The 19th Amendment of the United States Constitution was ratified on August 18th, 1920, making it illegal for the government to deny the right to vote based on sex.
- In honor of the 100th anniversary, Pixar’s thePalette (people of color) and PixPride (LGBTQ) communities have collaborated to reflect and celebrate.
- The video talks about the importance of the right to vote and also features a discussion about how the right for people of color to vote didn’t come until later.
- Women at Pixar recall their first time voting and the significance of that moment for them.
- Pixar employees featured in the video include Judith Angulo, Kimmy Birdsell, Cheyenne Chapel, Kelly Choi, Bena Currin, Psy DeLacy, Danielle Feinberg, Kayla Harriel, Uma Havaligi, Lucy Laliberte, Mara MacMahon, Sureena Mann, Carol Moen Wang, Vivian Morgowicz, Deborah Poznansky, Gini Santos, Katherine Sarafian, Mitra Shahidi, Rosana Sullivan and Elizabeth Thorsen.