Disney Princess x Lirika Matoshi Cinderella Collection to Launch in Late August

You may not have a fairy godmother to transform your wardrobe, but the Disney Princess x Lirika Matoshi Cinderella collection just might do the trick. The designer has created four unique dresses inspired by Cinderella’s style and personality. The collection will launch later this month.

What’s Happening:

Disney has teamed up designer Lirika Matoshi to create a one of a kind collection to celebrate the 70th anniversary of Cinderella .

. The four item collection pre-sale is currently sold out. The collection will officially launch in late August.

Lirika is known for her embellishments, glittery dresses and intricate crystal covered blouses.

Inspired by nature and the setting of Cinderella, Lirika recreated her interpretation of Cinderella’s iconic style with modern and dramatic pieces.

“Green pastures, pink skies, glass slippers, magic castles and make believe at the stroke of midnight. We believe in fanciful fairy tales, princess gowns and dressing up even if we're going nowhere. Our latest collection is full of enchanted wanderlust. Whether dancing on a cloud in our Pink Skies dress or making a wish in our Glass Slipper gown, some dreams are meant to be lived to the fullest in real life.”

Glass Slipper Gown

Princess Bow Dress

Pink Skies Midi Dress

