New Jungle Cruise Skipper Hat for Sale at Disney World

Have you ever wanted to become a skipper, chartering passengers through the exotic jungles of the world? It’s not a job that just anybody can pull off, but you can at least look the part with a new Jungle Cruise hat now available for sale at the Magic Kingdom park in Walt Disney World. Named after the world famous attraction.

The safari-style hat features the attraction logo on the front, with a silhouette of a hippo on the back. The underside of the brim features a map of locations from the attraction, along with a few jokes that all the skippers know. Now you can bring home all the style and refinement of a sailing aboard the world famous Jungle Cruise for the low-low price of $39.99. Be on the lookout for this new cherished keepsake the next time you pass through the streets of Adventureland.