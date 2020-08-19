Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining Returns August 28 – October 4th

Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining offer is back! Starting August 28th and running through October 4th, patrons can visit participating restaurants and enjoy a three-course prix-fixe meal for only $35.00!
What’s Happening:
- Now in its 15th year, Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining is back from Aug. 28 through Oct. 4, 2020 and you can dine with confidence thanks to enhanced health and safety measures at participating restaurants, many of which will have open-air seating options and takeout and delivery services.
- Participating restaurants feature options off their regular dinner menu including an appetizer, entrée and dessert, to create a three-course, prix-fixe dinner at the exceptional value of $35 per person, all guests have to do is request the special Visit Orlando's Magical Dining menu upon arrival at the restaurant. Plus, through Visit Orlando, $1 from each meal supports deserving charities.
- Supporting a great cause, $1 from every meal served gets donated to Feed the Need Florida, which works to provide deserving families with healthy food during the COVID crisis. Participating restaurants will also give you the option to donate even more to Feed the Need with your meal. It’s your opportunity to sample some of Orlando’s best dining while supporting one of our most deserving causes.
- While there are 53 restaurants in the Orlando area that are participating in the event, we know our readers will be most interested in what restaurants on Walt Disney World property will be participating:
- Kimonos – Walt Disney World Swan
- Award-winning Kimonos restaurant and lounge is a favorite among locals and international guests alike. Voted top restaurant for sushi by the Orlando Sentinel readers, guests experience the fine art of sushi preparation each night.
- The décor at Kimonos is as impressive as the cuisine. Dark teakwood, colorful kimonos and an intimate atmosphere are the inviting hallmarks of this authentic Japanese sushi bar. House specialties include traditional Oriental hors d'oeuvres, gyoza, tempura platters, kobe beef and duck satay.
- True to form, Kimonos also features a nightly karaoke sing-a-long, featuring popular tunes spanning several decades… always a hit with the late night crowd.
- Il Mulino New York Trattoria – Walt Disney World Swan
- Join us at Trattoria Il Mulino for an exquisite culinary experience that will transport you to the verdant hills and rustic kitchens of Abruzzo, Italy.
- Our contemporary setting and exceptional fare offers guests the opportunity to make wonderful memories with us, and our attentive staff delights in assisting with private events and special requests.
- Whether you indulge in our handmade pastas or a lovingly crafted artisan pizza, each bite evokes the skill, dedication and passion that has made Il Mulino New York an international icon for over 30 years. Treat yourself and loved ones to highlights from the Il Mulino New York menu and revel in the innovative dishes that have made Trattoria Il Mulino a top destination in casual-chic dining.
- We are pleased to announce the addition of live music to the Il Mulino New York Trattoria experience at the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort! Come join us for live entertainment Friday and Saturday evenings!
- Paddlefish – Disney Springs
- Paddlefish is an iconic restaurant, bar and special events venue located aboard a reimagined, modern and luxurious steamboat offering live entertainment. Docked on the shores of Lake Buena Vista, Paddlefish is the only restaurant in Disney Springs to offer king and snow crab and rooftop-level, waterfront seating. We are proud to celebrate and share the fresh seafood catches of our nation’s robust and abundant waters. Our nets and rods are cast wide from the gulf to the east and west coasts to capture the tastiest seafood we can serve to our guests. Our adventurous and well-traveled vessel has influenced our menu selections, led by Executive Chef Steve Richard. At Paddlefish, we are passionate about authenticity, quality and providing couples, families and kids a unique dining experience. Our culinary “show” will engage your appetite and heighten your anticipation as we boil, steam, grill, and roast your meal.
- Terralina Crafted Italian – Disney Springs
- Inspired by Italy’s Lake District, with its alluring vistas and sun-drenched settings, you have a standing invitation to soak in all that feels good.
- James Beard Award winning chef, Tony Mantuano and Executive Chef, Justin Plank, brings crafted Italian cooking and everyone together around genuine flavors and authentic dishes. The kitchen is at the heart of Terralina Crafted Italian and the wood-burning oven fires a selection of hand tossed pizzas, calzones and fresh vegetables along with dishes from the hearth including chicken parmesan and seafood cannelloni prepared with housemade pasta.
- Uniquely furnished dining rooms radiate out from the kitchen, each with a collection of found art or pieces that share the stories of moments spent celebrating. Our glass conservatory sweeps down to dining at the water’s edge, giving Terralina Crafted Italian a perfect vantage point to Lake Buena Vista. The veranda bar is a welcome invitation to relax and sip on craft cocktails, muddled with fresh herbs, and linger while people-watching out over Riverfront Plaza while toasting to Terralina Crafted Italian.
- La Luce – Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek
- Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek's signature restaurant is inspired by famed Napa Valley chef and restaurateur Donna Scala.
- At La Luce, the preparation of your meal has begun long before you arrive. Dishes are prepared with the freshest local ingredients, and contain nothing more or less than they need for absolute perfection and balance.
- Combining Italian tradition and Californian innovation – and with a liberal dash of Napa Valley's unique approach to freshness and flavor thrown in – the menu at La Luce effortlessly marries old-world technique with nouveau chic.
- This modern Italian country kitchen serves dinner nightly and features thin crust pizzas, family-style pastas, mediterranean-inspired drinks, and a trattoria-style wine program
- Due to limited seating capacity at participating restaurants, you’re encouraged to make reservations as early as possible to help ensure that you’ll be able to enjoy Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining on your preferred dates and times.