Cellist Samara Ginsberg Impressively Recreates “Imperial March,” “DuckTales” Theme and More

Disney has obviously told some of our favorite stories over the years. Whether they’ve been in the form of movies, shows or animated series, these Disney stories will always hold a special place in our hearts.

Sometimes though, what’s even more memorable and iconic than the stories themselves, is the music they feature. I mean, who doesn’t know “When You Wish Upon a Star?” What’s more iconic than the Star Wars theme? There’s a very good chance Disney music holds a special place in your heart as well.

That’s where Samara Ginsberg comes in. Since May, the musical multi-hyphenate has been pumping out videos in which she recreates some of our favorite theme songs with her cello. The result is a massive wave of nostalgia, a fair amount of foot-tapping and a collection of incredibly impressive cello performances that would make even Phil Coulson proud. (That’s a bit of a deep cut, don’t worry if you don’t get it)

Ginsberg’s videos include four Disney (or Disney-adjacent) themes, as well as dozens of other popular themes like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Knight Rider.

The first video she released in this series was the theme to Inspector Gadget.

Next, Ginsberg took her talents to a galaxy far, far away. She even donned a Darth Vader mask while she played the “Imperial March.”

Question: What’s the catchiest Disney theme of all-time? Answer: DuckTales. Don’t agree? Watch this video and tell me it’s not stuck in your head.

Finally, in her most recent video, Ginsberg recreated the theme to the beloved 90s cartoon X-Men: The Animated Series. One of the most memorable TV themes of all-time sounds even better on her eight cellos.

Want to see more from Samara? You can check out her other videos on her YouTube channel and follow her on Twitter.