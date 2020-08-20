ESPN Celebrates Little League World Series Ahead of MLB’s Sunday Night Doubleheader

This weekend, ESPN will celebrate the Little League World Series ahead of Major League Baseball’s Sunday night doubleheader.

What’s Happening:

ESPN will celebrate the tradition of the Little League World Series on Sunday, August 23, with more than seven hours of programming.

The celebration will lead into ESPN’s two Major League Baseball game telecasts that Sunday.

The day will begin at 7 am ET with back-to-back encore presentations of 2019 Little League Baseball World Series Championship games.

Throughout the day, fans will enjoy more baseball entertainment (all times ET): 30 for 30 documentary Little Big Men (11:30 am) ESPN Films’ World Beaters (12:30 pm) Little League World Series: Championship Rewind, hosted by Karl Ravech (1:30 pm) Baseball Tonight (3 pm) Astros vs Padres (4 pm) Sunday Night Baseball Phillies vs Braves (7 pm)

All ESPN MLB games and shows are also available to stream via the ESPN App.

About the Programs:

Little Big Men looks back at the 1982 team that, during a tumultuous time in America, fought for the first United States Little League Baseball World Series Championship in over a decade.

looks back at the 1982 team that, during a tumultuous time in America, fought for the first United States Little League Baseball World Series Championship in over a decade. World Beaters tells the story of the undefeated team from Maine-Endwell, N.Y., which completed a perfect season by defeating Seoul, South Korea, to break Asia’s streak of four straight Little League Baseball World Series titles and become the smallest community ever to win the Series.

tells the story of the undefeated team from Maine-Endwell, N.Y., which completed a perfect season by defeating Seoul, South Korea, to break Asia’s streak of four straight Little League Baseball World Series titles and become the smallest community ever to win the Series. Little League World Series: Championship Rewind, hosted by Karl Ravech is a 90-minute special that celebrates the last five United States Little League Baseball Championship Games. Ravech, who has been the voice of the Little League World Series since 2011, will look back at key highlights of each game and the final three outs of each.

is a 90-minute special that celebrates the last five United States Little League Baseball Championship Games. Ravech, who has been the voice of the Little League World Series since 2011, will look back at key highlights of each game and the final three outs of each. Baseball Tonight Presented by Chevrolet The team of John Brickley, Mark Teixeira, analyst Tim Kurkjian, Jessica Mendoza and Senior MLB Insider Jeff Passan will review the news of the day and the best of the last three MLB Little League Classic games.

The team of John Brickley, Mark Teixeira, analyst Tim Kurkjian, Jessica Mendoza and Senior MLB Insider Jeff Passan will review the news of the day and the best of the last three MLB Little League Classic games. Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Taco Bell sees the Philadelphia Phillies visit the Atlanta Braves. Matt Vasgersian, Alex Rodriguez and Buster Olney will provide commentary. Jon “Boog” Sciambi and Chris Singleton will describe the action on ESPN Radio’s national Sunday Night Baseball broadcast.

August 23 Little League Celebration:

Time (ET) Game Platforms 7 am 2019 Little League Baseball World Series International Championship Game Encore Presentation ESPN2, ESPN App 9:30 am 2019 Little League Baseball World Series United States Championship Game Encore Presentation ESPN2, ESPN App 11:30 am 30 for 30: Little Big Men ESPN, ESPN App 12:30 pm ESPN Films: World Beaters ESPN, ESPN App 1:30 pm Little League World Series: Championship Rewind ESPN, ESPN App 3 pm Baseball Tonight ESPN, ESPN App 4 pm Houston Astros* vs. San Diego Padres* ESPN, ESPN App 7 pm Sunday Night Baseball: Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves ESPN, ESPN App, ESPN Radio

Upcoming 2020 MLB Game Schedule*

Date Time (ET) Game Commentators Platforms Sun, Aug. 23 3 pm Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown John Brickley, Mark Teixeira, Tim Kurkjian ESPN, ESPN App Sun, Aug. 23 4 pm Houston Astros* vs. San Diego Padres* Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez, Rick Sutcliffe ESPN, ESPN App Sun, Aug. 23 7 pm Sunday Night Baseball: Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves Matt Vasgersian, Alex Rodriguez, Buster Olney ESPN Radio: Jon “Boog” Sciambi, Chris Singleton ESPN, ESPN App, ESPN Radio Mon, Aug. 24 9:30 pm Colorado Rockies* vs. Arizona Diamondbacks* Tom Hart, Jessica Mendoza ESPN2, ESPN App Wed, Aug. 26 7 pm New York Yankees* vs. Atlanta Braves Jon “Boog” Sciambi, Chipper Jones ESPN, ESPN App Wed, Aug. 26 10 pm Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez, Tim Kurkjian ESPN, ESPN App

*Blackout restrictions apply to local market

Upcoming MLB on ESPN+ Schedule*

Date Time (ET) Game Thursday, August 20 10 pm Los Angeles Angels vs. San Francisco Giants Friday, August 21 7 pm Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves Saturday, August 22 9 pm Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Sunday, August 23 4 pm Houston Astros vs. San Diego Padres Monday, August 24 9 pm Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers Wednesday, August 26 6 pm Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals Thursday, August 27 4 pm Seattle Mariners vs. San Diego Padres Friday, August 28 10 pm San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Saturday, August 29 7:30 pm Washington Nationals vs. Boston Red Sox

*Blackout restrictions apply to local markets