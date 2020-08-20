ESPN Celebrates Little League World Series Ahead of MLB’s Sunday Night Doubleheader

by | Aug 20, 2020 11:08 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

This weekend, ESPN will celebrate the Little League World Series ahead of Major League Baseball’s Sunday night doubleheader.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

  • ESPN will celebrate the tradition of the Little League World Series on Sunday, August 23, with more than seven hours of programming.
  • The celebration will lead into ESPN’s two Major League Baseball game telecasts that Sunday.
  • The day will begin at 7 am ET with back-to-back encore presentations of 2019 Little League Baseball World Series Championship games.
  • Throughout the day, fans will enjoy more baseball entertainment (all times ET):
    • 30 for 30 documentary Little Big Men (11:30 am)
    • ESPN Films’ World Beaters (12:30 pm)
    • Little League World Series: Championship Rewind, hosted by Karl Ravech (1:30 pm)
    • Baseball Tonight (3 pm)
    • Astros vs Padres (4 pm)
    • Sunday Night Baseball Phillies vs Braves (7 pm)
  • All ESPN MLB games and shows are also available to stream via the ESPN App.

About the Programs:

  • Little Big Men looks back at the 1982 team that, during a tumultuous time in America, fought for the first United States Little League Baseball World Series Championship in over a decade.
  • World Beaters tells the story of the undefeated team from Maine-Endwell, N.Y., which completed a perfect season by defeating Seoul, South Korea, to break Asia’s streak of four straight Little League Baseball World Series titles and become the smallest community ever to win the Series.
  • Little League World Series: Championship Rewind, hosted by Karl Ravech is a 90-minute special that celebrates the last five United States Little League Baseball Championship Games. Ravech, who has been the voice of the Little League World Series since 2011, will look back at key highlights of each game and the final three outs of each.
  • Baseball Tonight Presented by Chevrolet The team of John Brickley, Mark Teixeira, analyst Tim Kurkjian, Jessica Mendoza and Senior MLB Insider Jeff Passan will review the news of the day and the best of the last three MLB Little League Classic games.
  • Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Taco Bell sees the Philadelphia Phillies visit the Atlanta Braves. Matt Vasgersian, Alex Rodriguez and Buster Olney will provide commentary. Jon “Boog” Sciambi and Chris Singleton will describe the action on ESPN Radio’s national Sunday Night Baseball broadcast.

August 23 Little League Celebration:

Time (ET)

Game

Platforms

7 am

2019 Little League Baseball World Series International Championship Game Encore Presentation

ESPN2, ESPN App

9:30 am

2019 Little League Baseball World Series United States Championship Game Encore Presentation

ESPN2, ESPN App

11:30 am

30 for 30: Little Big Men

ESPN, ESPN App

12:30 pm

ESPN Films: World Beaters

ESPN, ESPN App

1:30 pm

Little League World Series: Championship Rewind

ESPN, ESPN App

3 pm

Baseball Tonight

ESPN, ESPN App

4 pm

Houston Astros* vs. San Diego Padres*

ESPN, ESPN App

7 pm

Sunday Night Baseball: Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves

ESPN, ESPN App, ESPN Radio

Upcoming 2020 MLB Game Schedule*

Date

Time (ET)

Game

Commentators

Platforms

Sun, Aug. 23

3 pm

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown

John Brickley, Mark Teixeira, Tim Kurkjian

ESPN, ESPN App

Sun, Aug. 23

4 pm

Houston Astros* vs. San Diego Padres*

Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez, Rick Sutcliffe

ESPN, ESPN App

Sun, Aug. 23

7 pm

Sunday Night Baseball: Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves

Matt Vasgersian, Alex Rodriguez, Buster Olney

 

ESPN Radio: Jon “Boog” Sciambi, Chris Singleton

ESPN, ESPN App, ESPN Radio

Mon, Aug. 24

9:30 pm

Colorado Rockies* vs. Arizona Diamondbacks*

Tom Hart, Jessica Mendoza

ESPN2, ESPN App

Wed, Aug. 26

7 pm

New York Yankees* vs. Atlanta Braves

Jon “Boog” Sciambi, Chipper Jones

ESPN, ESPN App

Wed, Aug. 26

10 pm

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants

Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez, Tim Kurkjian

ESPN, ESPN App

*Blackout restrictions apply to local market

Upcoming MLB on ESPN+ Schedule*

Date

Time (ET)

Game

Thursday, August 20

10 pm

Los Angeles Angels vs. San Francisco Giants

Friday, August 21

7 pm

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves

Saturday, August 22

9 pm

Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Sunday, August 23

4 pm

Houston Astros vs. San Diego Padres

Monday, August 24

9 pm

Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers

Wednesday, August 26

6 pm

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals

Thursday, August 27

4 pm

Seattle Mariners vs. San Diego Padres

Friday, August 28

10 pm

San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

Saturday, August 29

7:30 pm

Washington Nationals vs. Boston Red Sox

*Blackout restrictions apply to local markets

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
 
 
