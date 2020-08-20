ESPN Celebrates Little League World Series Ahead of MLB’s Sunday Night Doubleheader

This weekend, ESPN will celebrate the Little League World Series ahead of Major League Baseball’s Sunday night doubleheader.
What’s Happening:
- ESPN will celebrate the tradition of the Little League World Series on Sunday, August 23, with more than seven hours of programming.
- The celebration will lead into ESPN’s two Major League Baseball game telecasts that Sunday.
- The day will begin at 7 am ET with back-to-back encore presentations of 2019 Little League Baseball World Series Championship games.
- Throughout the day, fans will enjoy more baseball entertainment (all times ET):
- 30 for 30 documentary Little Big Men (11:30 am)
- ESPN Films’ World Beaters (12:30 pm)
- Little League World Series: Championship Rewind, hosted by Karl Ravech (1:30 pm)
- Baseball Tonight (3 pm)
- Astros vs Padres (4 pm)
- Sunday Night Baseball Phillies vs Braves (7 pm)
- All ESPN MLB games and shows are also available to stream via the ESPN App.
About the Programs:
- Little Big Men looks back at the 1982 team that, during a tumultuous time in America, fought for the first United States Little League Baseball World Series Championship in over a decade.
- World Beaters tells the story of the undefeated team from Maine-Endwell, N.Y., which completed a perfect season by defeating Seoul, South Korea, to break Asia’s streak of four straight Little League Baseball World Series titles and become the smallest community ever to win the Series.
- Little League World Series: Championship Rewind, hosted by Karl Ravech is a 90-minute special that celebrates the last five United States Little League Baseball Championship Games. Ravech, who has been the voice of the Little League World Series since 2011, will look back at key highlights of each game and the final three outs of each.
- Baseball Tonight Presented by Chevrolet The team of John Brickley, Mark Teixeira, analyst Tim Kurkjian, Jessica Mendoza and Senior MLB Insider Jeff Passan will review the news of the day and the best of the last three MLB Little League Classic games.
- Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Taco Bell sees the Philadelphia Phillies visit the Atlanta Braves. Matt Vasgersian, Alex Rodriguez and Buster Olney will provide commentary. Jon “Boog” Sciambi and Chris Singleton will describe the action on ESPN Radio’s national Sunday Night Baseball broadcast.
August 23 Little League Celebration:
Time (ET)
Game
Platforms
7 am
2019 Little League Baseball World Series International Championship Game Encore Presentation
ESPN2, ESPN App
9:30 am
2019 Little League Baseball World Series United States Championship Game Encore Presentation
ESPN2, ESPN App
11:30 am
30 for 30: Little Big Men
ESPN, ESPN App
12:30 pm
ESPN Films: World Beaters
ESPN, ESPN App
1:30 pm
Little League World Series: Championship Rewind
ESPN, ESPN App
3 pm
Baseball Tonight
ESPN, ESPN App
4 pm
Houston Astros* vs. San Diego Padres*
ESPN, ESPN App
7 pm
Sunday Night Baseball: Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves
ESPN, ESPN App, ESPN Radio
Upcoming 2020 MLB Game Schedule*
Date
Time (ET)
Game
Commentators
Platforms
Sun, Aug. 23
3 pm
Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown
John Brickley, Mark Teixeira, Tim Kurkjian
ESPN, ESPN App
Sun, Aug. 23
4 pm
Houston Astros* vs. San Diego Padres*
Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez, Rick Sutcliffe
ESPN, ESPN App
Sun, Aug. 23
7 pm
Sunday Night Baseball: Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves
Matt Vasgersian, Alex Rodriguez, Buster Olney
ESPN Radio: Jon “Boog” Sciambi, Chris Singleton
ESPN, ESPN App, ESPN Radio
Mon, Aug. 24
9:30 pm
Colorado Rockies* vs. Arizona Diamondbacks*
Tom Hart, Jessica Mendoza
ESPN2, ESPN App
Wed, Aug. 26
7 pm
New York Yankees* vs. Atlanta Braves
Jon “Boog” Sciambi, Chipper Jones
ESPN, ESPN App
Wed, Aug. 26
10 pm
Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants
Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez, Tim Kurkjian
ESPN, ESPN App
*Blackout restrictions apply to local market
Upcoming MLB on ESPN+ Schedule*
Date
Time (ET)
Game
Thursday, August 20
10 pm
Los Angeles Angels vs. San Francisco Giants
Friday, August 21
7 pm
Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves
Saturday, August 22
9 pm
Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
Sunday, August 23
4 pm
Houston Astros vs. San Diego Padres
Monday, August 24
9 pm
Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers
Wednesday, August 26
6 pm
Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals
Thursday, August 27
4 pm
Seattle Mariners vs. San Diego Padres
Friday, August 28
10 pm
San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks
Saturday, August 29
7:30 pm
Washington Nationals vs. Boston Red Sox
*Blackout restrictions apply to local markets