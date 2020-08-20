Follow “The One and Only Ivan” From Book To Screen In New Featurette Ahead of Film’s Debut Tomorrow

As we approach the debut of The One and Only Ivan on Disney+ tomorrow, we have been treated to a featurette about how the film has made the jump from the pages of a book to the scope of the screen.

What’s Happening:

Literal hours ahead of its debut on Disney+ The One and Only Ivan , and its journey from page to screen.

and its journey from page to screen. The featurette features cast members Angelina Jolie and Danny Devito, as well as director Thea Sharrock and the book’s original author, Katherine Applegate.

Jolie tells us that she was first introduced to the book through her daughter, Shiloh, and fell in love with the book in the first lines, “I am Ivan. I’m a gorilla. It’s not as easy as it looks.”