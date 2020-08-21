Disney Channel Promotes Theresa Helmer to Newly Created Executive Position

by | Aug 21, 2020 12:25 PM Pacific Time

Tags: ,

Theresa Helmer has been named Disney Channel’s Executive Director, Integrated Content Strategy and Development.

What’s Happening:

  • Disney has announced that Theresa Helmer has been promoted to Disney Channel’s senior leadership team as executive director, Integrated Content Strategy and Development.
  • The newly created position is designed to accelerate racial and cultural diversity and inclusion in creative content for a global audience of kids ages 2-14.
  • The announcement was made today by Gary Marsh, president and chief creative officer, Disney Channels Worldwide, to whom she will report.
  • Ms. Helmer has been with Disney since 2014, most recently serving as director, Social Media Strategy, in Disney Channel’s Marketing group.
  • She will collaborate with several departments across Disney Channels including:
    • Consumer Insights
    • Movie and Series Development
    • Current Series (short- and long-form)
    • Educational Resource Group
    • Creative Content and Diversity at Disney Television Animation
  • Helmer will also work with the Marketing team to implement an operating model that helps drive the portrayal of underrepresented communities into all marketing content.

What They’re Saying:

  • Gary Marsh: “Theresa’s unflagging determination, insight and passion have already contributed to enhancing our diversity, inclusion and belonging efforts. In this new role as part of the senior leadership team, she’ll have a seat at the table that will allow her to reinforce further how we can authentically showcase underrepresented populations in our storytelling.”

 About Theresa Helmer:

  • Helmer joined Disney in 2014 as a social media analyst in the Parks and Resorts division.
  • She was promoted to roles of increasing responsibility, including manager, Platform Strategy, Consumer Insights & Programming at Disney Channel, and most recently, director, Social Media Strategy, in Disney Channel’s Marketing group.
  • For the past two years, Helmer was the co-president of Disney’s volunteer Enterprise Business Employee Resource Group, The Bond, which serves as the steward for Black/African American employees and Black consumer interests at the company.
  • A native of Kingsport, Tennessee, Helmer has a Bachelor of Arts degree in strategic communications from Elon University, North Carolina.
  • An alumna of the Multicultural Advertising Internship Program (MAIPP), she resides in Los Angeles.
 
 
