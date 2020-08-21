Disney Channel Promotes Theresa Helmer to Newly Created Executive Position

Theresa Helmer has been named Disney Channel’s Executive Director, Integrated Content Strategy and Development.
What’s Happening:
- Disney has announced that Theresa Helmer has been promoted to Disney Channel’s senior leadership team as executive director, Integrated Content Strategy and Development.
- The newly created position is designed to accelerate racial and cultural diversity and inclusion in creative content for a global audience of kids ages 2-14.
- The announcement was made today by Gary Marsh, president and chief creative officer, Disney Channels Worldwide, to whom she will report.
- Ms. Helmer has been with Disney since 2014, most recently serving as director, Social Media Strategy, in Disney Channel’s Marketing group.
- She will collaborate with several departments across Disney Channels including:
- Consumer Insights
- Movie and Series Development
- Current Series (short- and long-form)
- Educational Resource Group
- Creative Content and Diversity at Disney Television Animation
- Helmer will also work with the Marketing team to implement an operating model that helps drive the portrayal of underrepresented communities into all marketing content.
What They’re Saying:
- Gary Marsh: “Theresa’s unflagging determination, insight and passion have already contributed to enhancing our diversity, inclusion and belonging efforts. In this new role as part of the senior leadership team, she’ll have a seat at the table that will allow her to reinforce further how we can authentically showcase underrepresented populations in our storytelling.”
About Theresa Helmer:
- Helmer joined Disney in 2014 as a social media analyst in the Parks and Resorts division.
- She was promoted to roles of increasing responsibility, including manager, Platform Strategy, Consumer Insights & Programming at Disney Channel, and most recently, director, Social Media Strategy, in Disney Channel’s Marketing group.
- For the past two years, Helmer was the co-president of Disney’s volunteer Enterprise Business Employee Resource Group, The Bond, which serves as the steward for Black/African American employees and Black consumer interests at the company.
- A native of Kingsport, Tennessee, Helmer has a Bachelor of Arts degree in strategic communications from Elon University, North Carolina.
- An alumna of the Multicultural Advertising Internship Program (MAIPP), she resides in Los Angeles.