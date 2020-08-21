LEGOLAND Florida’s Brick or Treat Halloween Event Returns in October

LEGOLAND Florida’s Brick or Treat Halloween celebration returns on weekends this October with new safety enhancements.
- LEGOLAND Florida’s Brick or Treat Halloween event returns on weekends this October.
- The event includes safe trick-or-treating, seasonal shows, and LEGO characters in costumes all included with general admission.
- The six trick-or-treat locations have been designed with social distancing in mind with contactless candy distribution.
- Shows like The Groovin’ Graveyard and A Candy-Coated Curse will also return to the event.. These spirited performances will have showtimes throughout the day on all nine event dates.
- LEGO character meet-and-greets exclusive to the event include Rockin’ Frankenstein, Mummy, and Lord Vampyre, plus LEGO favorites including Scarecrow, Spider Lady, Brickbeard and more.
- All character interactions and show seating will be spaced 6-feet apart.
- Guests can also take part in a LEGO mosaic masterpiece of a ghostly pirate shipwreck building competition.
- Click here to visit LEGOLAND.com for more information.