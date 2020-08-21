New Disney Villains Merchandise Spotted at Disney World

Some delightfully wicked Disney Villains merchandise has materialized at Walt Disney World gift shops just in time for the Halloween season. Here’s a close look at all the treats that Guests can pick up on their next visit.

Disney Villains Button Up Short Sleeve Shirt

Maleficent, Ursula, Hades, and Dr. Facilier grace your presence on this black and white button down collared shirt for $59.99.

Disney Villains Blanket

An argyle pattern of freights haunts this fleece blanket in patterns of black, white, grey, purple, and neon green. Stay warm this fall for $39.99.

Maleficent Character Head Mug

The “Mistress of Evil” will cast a spell over all of your warm beverages in this character head mug with lid for $22.99.

“Just One Bite” Baseball Hat

Dare everyone you meet to try a bit of a poisoned apple with this hat inspired by the Evil Queen for $27.99.

Magic Mirror Photo Frame

Put a picture of the fairest one in your life inside this magic Mirror photo frame, perfect for 5” by 7” photos for $24.99.

Disney Villains Light-Up Hurricane

These hombre hurricanes go from purple to white with a thorny forest surrounding them cast by Maleficent herself. Silhouettes of some infamous villains grace this light-up accent for $24.99.

Disney Villains Socks

This five pack of socks includes a word to describe each fillain and the top portion of their face, including the Evil Queen, Maleficent, Ursula, Hades, and Dr. Facilier.

Haunted Mansion Sling Bag

You’ll look ready for a “Swinging wake” with this Haunted Mansion sling bag for $39.99.

Be on the lookout for these wickedly fun finds on your next trip to Walt Disney World.