“Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order” Soundtrack Now Available on Most Streaming Services

by | Aug 21, 2020 12:53 PM Pacific Time

Fans of the Star Wars video game, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, who have been clamoring to get their hands on the music they hear while playing as Cal Kestis are now in luck as the official soundtrack can now be found on most streaming services.

What’s Happening:

  • The soundtrack for the Jedi: Fallen Order video game is now available on most streaming services, including Spotify and Apple Music.
  • The soundtrack can also be purchased for download through iTunes or Google Play.
  • The soundtrack contains original music written by Stephen Barton and Gordy Haab, and it should be noted that this soundtrack is composed of the iconic scores made by Haab and Barton for the game. Featuring scores that play when you uncover a sprawling vista or engage in a climactic fight. This soundtrack does not seem to include the performances by The Hu, a rock group that merges traditional Mongolian throat singing and heavy metal rock in a way that is exceptionally unique to their creative stylings.
  • Jedi – Fallen Order is developed by Respawn Entertainment and published by Electronic Arts (EA).
  • The game takes place several years after the events of Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith, with the protagonist Cal Kestis being one of the few remaining Jedi, though he was only a Padawan learner when Emperor Palpatine’s Order 66 was set into motion.
  • After his identity and location are revealed to the Empire, Cal must evade the Sith Inquisitors as he visits both new and familiar worlds from Star Wars lore.
  • Other characters include extremist rebel combatant Saw Gerrera (voiced once again by actor Forest Whitaker) and his mentor Cere Junda (Debra Wilson).
 
 
