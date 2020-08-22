Halloween and Spooky Merchandise Now at Downtown Disney

Yesterday, we were taking a stroll through Downtown Disney at the Disneyland Resort and spotted a lot of fun Halloween merchandise offerings set out for the season. Our first clue that something spooky was afoot was when we saw the new window displays outside World of Disney.

The windows were quite successful in their attempts to entice us inside to look at the new goodies.

There’s always a reason to wear mouse ears, and these fun themed ones will help during this time of year. While most of these are inspired by The Nightmare Before Christmas, there’s a fun set of Minnie Ears that almost make the ears look like a festive halloween lollipop.

And for trick or treating on a dark, spooky night, there are plenty of glowing light-up necklaces and lanyards featuring fun Mickey jack-o-lanterns.

There’s also some fun Halloween decorative items, including a light up Candy Company sign, and a Halloween Countdown mantlepiece.

Similar to what we’ve seen at Walt Disney World, Halloween Tricks and Treats is the theme of the season, with the main differences being the Disneyland branding.

There’s also a long sleeve shirt that at first glance might be confused for a backwards spirit jersey, but isn’t. Jack-O-Latern Mickey adorns one sleeve while the Disneyland branding stretches across the chest and onto the other sleeve in shimmering orange and purple letters.

While not halloween themed per se, there’s also plenty of Haunted Mansion merchandise to be had, ranging from puzzles and diorama sets, to socks and ornaments.

Not to be left out of the fun, we head out of World of Disney and head over to the Disney Dress shop to see their dresses themed to Oogie Boogie from The Nightmare Before Christmas and another featuring the same pattern as the legendary wallpaper featured in the Haunted Mansion.