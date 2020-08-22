Photo Update – Merchandise Throughout Downtown Disney 8/21/2020

by | Aug 22, 2020 1:35 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , ,

We were at Downtown Disney yesterday at the Disneyland Resort, and we partook in one of the main features of the entertainment district…Shopping! Come with us and check out what we saw! While not all of this may be new, it definitely caught our eye!

First, let's take a look at one long standing hobby of many Disney Park-goers for over two decades, and have a look at some pins!

It may be getting closer to Halloween on the calendar, but that doesn’t mean we can’t start getting ready for more holidays later in the year but keeping the Halloween color scheme!

One of the more popular attractions at Disneyland Park happens to have been there since opening day in 1955, and merchandise celebrates it too! Lots of Jungle Cruise-inspired garb and toys have been appearing lately.

If you’re not looking to celebrate one attraction, but rather the whole park, there’s still plenty of Disneyland branded merchandise as well. Including, the annually-anticipated Disneyland calendar!

There were also all kinds of fun shirts available, with traditional park designs, classic characters, and Star Wars themed tops.

We also spotted this Star Wars action figure, featuring BB-BOO20

We also went inside the fan-favorite Wonderground Gallery and poked around some of their offerings. Immediately catching our eye were some pieces that celebrated Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar and Grog Grotto. There were prints, tops, and even pillows inspired by the popular lounge.

As we get closer to Halloween, more spooky, festive art comes out, usually featuring The Nightmare Before Christmas and the park’s Haunted Mansion.

Wonderground Gallery is a collection of Disney-inspired art, from characters to park attractions, and the independent style and feel makes this shop truly unique.

We continued our journey by heading into the Disney Dress Shop and saw some of their fun offerings, with some tops and leggings and a Haunted Mansion dress catching our eye.

We even spotted some fun jewelry as well!

And we can’t head to Downtown Disney without stopping in The LEGO Store! This time we found a great set featuring an original 8-bit Nintendo system, as well as some Mickey Mouse and Marvel sets!

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
 
 
