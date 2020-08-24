Former ESPN Zone to Offer Reservations-Only Shopping Opportunity Featuring 65th Anniversary Pins and Merchandise

While the parks remain closed, the Disneyland Resort is embracing the Downtown Disney District and enticing visitors to come visit the popular shopping and dining facility. Today, the Disneyland Resort announced exclusive, reserved shopping times to visit the former ESPN Zone for a new merchandise opportunity.

Guests can make a reservation and select a shopping window in which they can visit the former ESPN Zone in the Downtown Disney District

At press time, the featured products were a series of pins commemorating some of the attractions of Disneyland Park

Additional merchandise outside the Featured Products may be available. The products will be available for a specified time period before other merchandise is offered, meaning we can anticipate this location and this process will be around for future shopping opportunities.

Each of the anniversary pins are a limited edition of 2,000 and retail for $17.99. Guests who make their shopping reservation are allowed a limit of 2 of each design, and will only be available August 31st, September 1st, and September 2nd.

The official Disneyland website has stated that other merchandise besides the pins, or “featured products”, may be available, and will likely be additional 65th anniversary merchandise we’ve already seen.

Shopping reservations to access the opportunity at the former ESPN Zone can be made at the official website by clicking here.