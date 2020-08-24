RockLove’s New “Women of Star Wars” Release Revealed with Ahsoka, Leia and The Armorer Pieces

StarWars.com has revealed a first look at the new releases in RockLove’s “Women of Star Wars” collection, including pieces dedicated to The Armorer, Ahsoka Tano and General Leia Organa. RockLove CEO and Designer Allison Cimino shared some insight on these new releases.

The Armorer

The helmet of The Armorer from the hist Star Wars Disney+ series The Mandalorian has been transformed into a sterling silver and antiqued yellow gold ring.

has been transformed into a sterling silver and antiqued yellow gold ring. The design incorporates the words “This is the Way” onto the band.

Cimino: “The Armorer is a badass female leader who wields hammers and smelts metal. I’ve never related to a character more! This ring was a joy to create. We worked very hard perfecting the sculpt to look as much like the helmet as possible. To include the quote was definitely a no brainer,” Cimino says. “However, the inspiration came from the character herself rather than the creed. The Armorer never removes her helmet. Her success is not influenced by beauty, but purely based on merit: her strength, leadership, and hard work.”

Leia Organa

This new day-wear necklace is a nod to the Medal of Yavin, a symbol of hope awarded to Luke Skywalker and Han Solo by Princess Leia in Star Wars: A New Hope .

. The pendant is sculpted in solid artisan brass and plated in satin-finished yellow gold and is inscribed on the back with the phrase, “Give Leia my love.”

Cimino: “The Medal of Yavin is an incredibly sentimental piece, a testament to bravery and heroism, to those bringing freedom and hope to the galaxy.

Ahsoka Tano