RockLove’s New “Women of Star Wars” Release Revealed with Ahsoka, Leia and The Armorer Pieces

StarWars.com has revealed a first look at the new releases in RockLove’s “Women of Star Wars” collection, including pieces dedicated to The Armorer, Ahsoka Tano and General Leia Organa. RockLove CEO and Designer Allison Cimino shared some insight on these new releases.
The Armorer
- The helmet of The Armorer from the hist Star Wars Disney+ series The Mandalorian has been transformed into a sterling silver and antiqued yellow gold ring.
- The design incorporates the words “This is the Way” onto the band.
- Cimino: “The Armorer is a badass female leader who wields hammers and smelts metal. I’ve never related to a character more! This ring was a joy to create. We worked very hard perfecting the sculpt to look as much like the helmet as possible. To include the quote was definitely a no brainer,” Cimino says. “However, the inspiration came from the character herself rather than the creed. The Armorer never removes her helmet. Her success is not influenced by beauty, but purely based on merit: her strength, leadership, and hard work.”
Leia Organa
- This new day-wear necklace is a nod to the Medal of Yavin, a symbol of hope awarded to Luke Skywalker and Han Solo by Princess Leia in Star Wars: A New Hope.
- The pendant is sculpted in solid artisan brass and plated in satin-finished yellow gold and is inscribed on the back with the phrase, “Give Leia my love.”
- Cimino: “The Medal of Yavin is an incredibly sentimental piece, a testament to bravery and heroism, to those bringing freedom and hope to the galaxy.
Ahsoka Tano
- This new release includes two Ahsoka-inspired pieces. The first is a bangle bracelet that provides a subtle nod to the character’s distinctive head tail pattern while once again adding powerful message.
- The bracelet is made from durable artisan brass, plated in polished silver, and hand-painted in premium enamel.
- The inside of the band is inscribed with the quote “Never give up hope, no matter how dark things seem.”
- Ashley Eckstein, who voices the character for Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels, explained what that quote means to her.
- Eckstein: “This is my favorite ‘Fortune Cookie’ from The Clone Wars and I feel that it perfectly represents Ahsoka. To me, Ahsoka represents hope and light. Even in the darkest times, she is always looking toward the light and choosing to be hopeful. At the end of the episode, Ahsoka walked away from everything she knew because she believed that it was the right thing to do. This moment resonated so deeply with me and with fans all over the world. This mantra is the perfect reminder for the wearer to be like Ahsoka!”
- The second piece is a modern art-inspired medallion handcrafted in solid sterling silver and then filled with vibrant grey-blue, orange, and white hand-painted premium enamel.
- Cimino: “Sleek and graphic, Ahsoka’s montrals and facial markings are naturally fashionable, yet only recognizable to an Ahoska fan.”
- The flip side of the medallion features another quote from Ahsoka: “A new day, a new beginning.”
- Eckstein: “This is one of my favorite Ahsoka quotes from Star Wars Rebels. It’s a reminder that each new day brings hope and a fresh start. This has become one of my personal mantras. I wanted to put this quote on the back of the necklace pendant to remind anyone who wears it that every new day is a gift!”
- You can shop these new Star Wars | RockLove pieces starting August 27, 2020, at 9 a.m. PST with the Ahsoka Tano pieces available at HerUniverse.com, The Armorer ring available at RockLove.com, and the Medal of Yavin available on both platforms.