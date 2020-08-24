SeaWorld and Aquatica Orlando Now Open Seven Days a Week Through October 5th

SeaWorld and Aquatica Orlando have expanded their reopening and will now welcome guests seven days a week through early fall. Additionally, guests can enjoy the last of SeaWorld’s summer programs including the Craft Beer Festival and Electronic Ocean Remix.

What’s Happening:

SeaWorld and Aquatica Orlando have announced they will now be open seven days a week through October 5th.

The parks will continue to operate with limited capacity giving guests the ability to explore the parks’ expansive grounds and maintain physical distancing for a safe visit with friends and family.

As of Saturday, August 22nd, SeaWorld will be open until 10 pm Fridays – Sundays, through Labor Day weekend.

All guests with existing tickets, Fun Cards, or Annual Passes must make a reservation in advance to help manage capacity in line with the park’s enhanced health and safety protocols.

Reservations are strongly encouraged and can be made at Seaworld.com/orlando/tickets/reservations/

In addition to reopening seven days a week, SeaWorld Orlando continues to offer fun festivitie for all guests including: Electronic Ocean Remix Craft Beer Festival Flicks & Fireworks



Craft Beer Festival

SeaWorld’s Craft Beer Festival is expanding to Fridays, 3pm-10 pm, beginning August 28 through September 20.

The park is serving up its annual Craft Beer Festival with access to more than 100 crafts brews!

Modified to allow guests to safely visit the park with limited capacity, guests can sample an unbeatable mix of domestic and local Florida favorites, and savor more than 20 food items expertly paired to preferred brews.

Craft Beer Festival will take place Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays through September 20. For more information please visit Seaworld.com

Electric Ocean Remix:

As the sun goes down, SeaWorld comes alive with the glow of Electric Ocean Remix!

Guests are invited to stay late on summer weekends to enjoy electrifying dance music and a brilliant evening of energy that sparks as the sun sets.

The fun glows on with Light Up The Sky, a fireworks and pyrotechnic spectacular that brings the brilliance of the sea to the sky above for guests.

Electric Ocean Remix is offered Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through September 6. For more information please visit Seaworld.com

Flicks & Fireworks:

Experience the fun, nostalgia, and magic of a drive-in-movie experience under the stars with SeaWorld’s park-and-view drive-in movie theatre!

Start the night by enjoying locally-sourced food trucks, then sit back in the comfort of your car and watch the park’s spectacular fireworks display.

Then…the main event, enjoy the movie of the evening with friends and family.

This package is only available Fridays and Saturdays through September 5 and Sunday, September 6 only at SeaWorld Orlando. Learn more by visiting the Flicks & Fireworks page on Seaworld.com

Safety: