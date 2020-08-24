SeaWorld and Aquatica Orlando Now Open Seven Days a Week Through October 5th

by | Aug 24, 2020 10:11 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

SeaWorld and Aquatica Orlando have expanded their reopening and will now welcome guests seven days a week through early fall. Additionally, guests can enjoy the last of SeaWorld’s summer programs including the Craft Beer Festival and Electronic Ocean Remix.

What’s Happening:

  • SeaWorld and Aquatica Orlando have announced they will now be open seven days a week through October 5th.
  • The parks will continue to operate with limited capacity giving guests the ability to explore the parks’ expansive grounds and maintain physical distancing for a safe visit with friends and family.      
  • As of Saturday, August 22nd, SeaWorld will be open until 10 pm Fridays – Sundays, through Labor Day weekend.
  • All guests with existing tickets, Fun Cards, or Annual Passes must make a reservation in advance to help manage capacity in line with the park’s enhanced health and safety protocols.
  • Reservations are strongly encouraged and can be made at Seaworld.com/orlando/tickets/reservations/ 
  • In addition to reopening seven days a week, SeaWorld Orlando continues to offer fun festivitie for all guests including:
    • Electronic Ocean Remix
    • Craft Beer Festival
    • Flicks & Fireworks

Craft Beer Festival

  • SeaWorld’s Craft Beer Festival is expanding to Fridays, 3pm-10 pm, beginning August 28 through September 20.
  • The park is serving up its annual Craft Beer Festival with access to more than 100 crafts brews!
  • Modified to allow guests to safely visit the park with limited capacity, guests can sample an unbeatable mix of domestic and local Florida favorites, and savor more than 20 food items expertly paired to preferred brews.
  • Craft Beer Festival will take place Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays through September 20. For more information please visit Seaworld.com.

Electric Ocean Remix:

  • As the sun goes down, SeaWorld comes alive with the glow of Electric Ocean Remix!
  • Guests are invited to stay late on summer weekends to enjoy electrifying dance music and a brilliant evening of energy that sparks as the sun sets.
  • The fun glows on with Light Up The Sky, a fireworks and pyrotechnic spectacular that brings the brilliance of the sea to the sky above for guests.  
  • Electric Ocean Remix is offered Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through September 6. For more information please visit Seaworld.com.

Flicks & Fireworks:

  • Experience the fun, nostalgia, and magic of a drive-in-movie experience under the stars with SeaWorld’s park-and-view drive-in movie theatre!
  • Start the night by enjoying locally-sourced food trucks, then sit back in the comfort of your car and watch the park’s spectacular fireworks display.
  • Then…the main event, enjoy the movie of the evening with friends and family.
  • This package is only available Fridays and Saturdays through September 5 and Sunday, September 6 only at SeaWorld Orlando. Learn more by visiting the Flicks & Fireworks page on Seaworld.com.

Safety:

  • SeaWorld Orlando is committed to the health and safety of all guests, employees, and the animals in their care.
  • The park has worked with state and local health officials to enhance the already strict health, safety and cleanliness standards.
  • These protocols and guidelines will be modified based on evolving industry standards and methodologies, public health, and governmental directives, and advancing scientific knowledge on the transmissibility of COVID-19.
  • For detailed information about the measures that guests can expect when visiting the resort, including key operational changes, visit Seaworld.com/orlando/safety.
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed