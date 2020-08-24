Square Enix Debuts Launch Trailer for “Marvel’s Avengers”

Ahead of the September 4th release of Marvel’s Avengers, Square Enix has shared the launch trailer for the long-awaited third-person game. Fans can get a taste of the action and excitement headed their way in the next week.
What’s Happening:
- In just a few weeks, gamers will have the chance to experience for themselves Square Enix’s highly anticipated Marvel’s Avengers coming to Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Stream.
- Today, fans got a look at the official launch trailer for the epic story game which features Earth’s Mightiest Heroes taking on potential world ending threats.
- Among the group of heroes is:
- Hulk
- Iron-Man
- Black Widow
- Ms. Marvel
- Thor
- Captain America
- The trailer includes a look a the young Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel being mentored by and later fighting alongside the Avengers.
About the Game:
- Marvel’s Avengers is an epic, third-person, action-adventure game that combines an original, cinematic story with single-player and co-operative gameplay.
- Assemble into a team of up to four players online, master extraordinary abilities, customize a growing roster of Heroes, and defend the Earth from escalating threats.
More Marvel’s Avengers:
- Can’t wait until September 4th? Visit the game’s official website, PlayAvengers.com and test out your powers in the free-to-play Beta version.