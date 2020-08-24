Square Enix Debuts Launch Trailer for “Marvel’s Avengers”

Ahead of the September 4th release of Marvel’s Avengers, Square Enix has shared the launch trailer for the long-awaited third-person game. Fans can get a taste of the action and excitement headed their way in the next week.

What’s Happening:

In just a few weeks, gamers will have the chance to experience for themselves Square Enix’s highly anticipated Marvel’s Avengers coming to Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Stream.

coming to Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Stream. Today, fans got a look at the official launch trailer

Among the group of heroes is: Hulk Iron-Man Black Widow Ms. Marvel Thor Captain America



The trailer includes a look a the young Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel being mentored by and later fighting alongside the Avengers.

Now fans have to ask themselves, are they up for the challenge? Are they ready to join the fight and save the world?

Marvel’s Avengers launches on September 4th. The game is available for pre-order: Amazon Target Best Buy GameStop



About the Game:

Marvel’s Avengers is an epic, third-person, action-adventure game that combines an original, cinematic story with single-player and co-operative gameplay.

is an epic, third-person, action-adventure game that combines an original, cinematic story with single-player and co-operative gameplay. Assemble into a team of up to four players online, master extraordinary abilities, customize a growing roster of Heroes, and defend the Earth from escalating threats.

More Marvel’s Avengers: