Zoo Days: Bayside BBQ & Brews Coming to SeaWorld San Diego

by | Aug 24, 2020 12:48 PM Pacific Time

Tags: ,

SeaWorld San Diego has announced that they will be hosting Zoo Days: Bayside BBQ & Brews on select days through the end of September.

  • Zoo Days: Bayside BBQ & Brews, will be a ticketed and reservation-required experience that will provide guests with the opportunity to not only delight their taste buds with an exciting variety of refreshing craft brews and mouthwatering BBQ, but also to explore outdoor animal exhibits and fan-favorite marine life animal presentations, with physical distancing measures in place.
  • Enhanced health and safety measures will be in place to keep guests and employees safe.
  • This limited-time experience includes access to 40 acres of SeaWorld's expansive outdoor park grounds and:
    • A Bayside BBQ & Brews Tasting Lanyard valid for chef-created BBQ, craft and domestic beer, wine, cocktails or non-alcoholic beverages of your choice (up to 6 selections per lanyard)
    • Access to Open-air Animal Exhibits such as Sea Lion Point, Otter Outlook, Dolphin Point and Explorer’s Reef Touch Pools
    • Animal Presentations such as Dolphin, Sea Lion and the educational Orca Encounter, with physically distant seating
    • Sesame Street Character Meet-and-Greets – Wave hello and take photos with your favorite furry friends!
  • Tickets for Zoo Days are priced at $74.99 per guest ($64.99 per guest ages 3-9) and are available now.
  • Zoo Days: Bayside BBQ & Brews will take place every Friday, Saturday and Sunday (as well as Labor Day) from this week through the end of September.
  • All tickets will be date specific. Date will be chosen at time of purchase. No additional reservation is needed.
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed