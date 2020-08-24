Zoo Days: Bayside BBQ & Brews Coming to SeaWorld San Diego

SeaWorld San Diego has announced that they will be hosting Zoo Days: Bayside BBQ & Brews on select days through the end of September.
- Zoo Days: Bayside BBQ & Brews, will be a ticketed and reservation-required experience that will provide guests with the opportunity to not only delight their taste buds with an exciting variety of refreshing craft brews and mouthwatering BBQ, but also to explore outdoor animal exhibits and fan-favorite marine life animal presentations, with physical distancing measures in place.
- Enhanced health and safety measures will be in place to keep guests and employees safe.
- This limited-time experience includes access to 40 acres of SeaWorld's expansive outdoor park grounds and:
- A Bayside BBQ & Brews Tasting Lanyard valid for chef-created BBQ, craft and domestic beer, wine, cocktails or non-alcoholic beverages of your choice (up to 6 selections per lanyard)
- Access to Open-air Animal Exhibits such as Sea Lion Point, Otter Outlook, Dolphin Point and Explorer’s Reef Touch Pools
- Animal Presentations such as Dolphin, Sea Lion and the educational Orca Encounter, with physically distant seating
- Sesame Street Character Meet-and-Greets – Wave hello and take photos with your favorite furry friends!
- Tickets for Zoo Days are priced at $74.99 per guest ($64.99 per guest ages 3-9) and are available now.
- Zoo Days: Bayside BBQ & Brews will take place every Friday, Saturday and Sunday (as well as Labor Day) from this week through the end of September.
- All tickets will be date specific. Date will be chosen at time of purchase. No additional reservation is needed.