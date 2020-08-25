D23 to Host Video Edition of Inside Disney Podcast to Celebrate Magic and Music of Howard Ashman

In honor of the Disney+ premiere of Howard, D23 is inviting fans to tune in for a video edition of the Inside Disney podcast. This Thursday, the D23 hosts will speak with the film’s director, celebrated Disney Legends, and Howard Ashman’s family.

What’s Happening:

Guests for this special episode Include:

Disney Legend and songwriter, Alan Menken

Disney Legend and the voice of Ariel, Jodi Benson

Disney Legend and the voice of Belle, Paige O’Hara

Howard Ashman’s sister, Sarah Gillespie

Howard Ashman’s partner, Bill Lauch

Howard director and legendary producer, Don Hahn

About the Film – Howard

“Directed by Don Hahn (Beauty and the Beast), Howard is the untold story of Howard Ashman, the brilliant lyricist behind Disney classics like Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast, and The Little Mermaid. and creator of musicals including Little Shop of Horrors. Featuring never-before-seen archival footage, personal films and photographs, as well as interviews with Howard’s friends and family, the film is an intimate look at the Disney Legend’s life, his creative drive, and the process behind the music. Spanning his childhood in Baltimore to his formative years in New York, Howard is an in-depth look at his journey to become the lyricist behind some of the most-beloved and well-known classic family films in the world.”

More About Howard:

