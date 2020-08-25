Disney California Adventure Currently Seeking Stunt Performers and Actors for Marvel Roles

Disneyland Resort is currently hosting auditions for three Marvel characters at Disney California Adventure Park. Auditions are open now through September 6th.

What’s Happening:

While the Parks at Disneyland Resort currently remain closed, Disney is looking to hire stunt performers and actors

The positions they are seeking to fill are for: Black Panther Captain America General Okoye

The open positions were recently posted on the Disney Auditions website

Submissions must be received before September 6, 2020. Performers will be contacted by phone/email if anything is needed further.

Stunt Roles:

Disney Parks Live Entertainment is actively seeking online submissions from professional stunt talent with significant experience for an upcoming live action show at Disney California Adventure Park

These stunt professionals will use unrivaled experience and athletic skills to amaze and astound our guests every day through high intensity stunts such as stage combat, weapon combat, tumbling and more.

Black Panther:

Casting professional stunt performers with extensive training and experience to portray Black Panther.

Black Panther (5’10” to 6’2”) has an athletic build.

This role is based off of the character from the 2018 Black Panther film.

film. Ideal candidates should be highly proficient in hand to hand combat and be able to demonstrate a series of physical skills based on the role.

Skills may include, but are not limited to: acrobatics, tumbling, bo staff handling, and wall climbing.

Captain America:

Casting professional stunt performers with extensive training and experience to portray Captain America.

Captain America (5’11” to 6’3”) has an athletic build.

Ideal candidates should be highly proficient in hand to hand combat and be able to demonstrate a series of physical skills based on the role.

Skills may include, but are not limited to: acrobatics, tumbling, and sword/shield combat.

Requirements:

Must be authorized to work in the United States

Performers must be at least 18 years of age and a High School graduate

These roles require physical exertion and working in all weather conditions

Must be willing to comply with all Disney grooming guidelines and employment standards

Actor Roles:

Disney is actively seeking online submissions for actors to portray General Okoye of the Dora Milaje in a new experience at Disney California Adventure Park.

General Okoye:

General Okoye (5’4” to 6’0”) has an athletic build and a powerful presence.

She is the leader of the Dora Milaje, Wakanda’s formidable female fighting force from the 2018 Black Panther film.

film. General Okoye performs with a shaved head.

Requirements: