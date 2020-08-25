Disney California Adventure Currently Seeking Stunt Performers and Actors for Marvel Roles

by | Aug 25, 2020 9:54 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Disneyland Resort is currently hosting auditions for three Marvel characters at Disney California Adventure Park. Auditions are open now through September 6th.  

What’s Happening:

  • While the Parks at Disneyland Resort currently remain closed, Disney is looking to hire stunt performers and actors for the roles of three Marvel characters.
  • The positions they are seeking to fill are for:
    • Black Panther
    • Captain America
    • General Okoye
  • The open positions were recently posted on the Disney Auditions website and those interested in being considered can apply via an online submission.
  • Submissions must be received before September 6, 2020. Performers will be contacted by phone/email if anything is needed further.

Stunt Roles:

  • Disney Parks Live Entertainment is actively seeking online submissions from professional stunt talent with significant experience for an upcoming live action show at Disney California Adventure Park.  
  • These stunt professionals will use unrivaled experience and athletic skills to amaze and astound our guests every day through high intensity stunts such as stage combat, weapon combat, tumbling and more.

Black Panther:

  • Casting professional stunt performers with extensive training and experience to portray Black Panther.
  • Black Panther (5’10” to 6’2”) has an athletic build.  
  • This role is based off of the character from the 2018 Black Panther film.
  • Ideal candidates should be highly proficient in hand to hand combat and be able to demonstrate a series of physical skills based on the role.  
  • Skills may include, but are not limited to: acrobatics, tumbling, bo staff handling, and wall climbing.

Captain America:

  • Casting professional stunt performers with extensive training and experience to portray Captain America.
  • Captain America (5’11” to 6’3”) has an athletic build.
  • Ideal candidates should be highly proficient in hand to hand combat and be able to demonstrate a series of physical skills based on the role.  
  • Skills may include, but are not limited to: acrobatics, tumbling, and sword/shield combat.

Requirements:

  • Must be authorized to work in the United States
  • Performers must be at least 18 years of age and a High School graduate
  • These roles require physical exertion and working in all weather conditions
  • Must be willing to comply with all Disney grooming guidelines and employment standards

Actor Roles:

  • Disney is actively seeking online submissions for actors to portray General Okoye of the Dora Milaje in a new experience at Disney California Adventure Park.

General Okoye:

  • General Okoye (5’4” to 6’0”) has an athletic build and a powerful presence.
  • She is the leader of the Dora Milaje, Wakanda’s formidable female fighting force from the 2018 Black Panther film.
  • General Okoye performs with a shaved head.

Requirements:

  • Must be authorized to work in the United States
  • Performers must be at least 18 years of age and a High School graduate
  • Must be willing to comply with all Disney grooming guidelines and employment standards.
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed