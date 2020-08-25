Marvel Comics Shares Trailer for “X of Swords” Ahead of September Release

This September, ten X-Men will rise, swords in hand, to defend the new mutant nation of Krakoa from mysterious new enemies in “X of Swords.” Marvel has released a trailer for the upcoming comic arc.
- The next chapter in Jonathan Hickman’s bold vision for mutantkind that began last year in “House of X,” “X of Swords” will be told in the tradition of classic fan-favorite X-Men crossovers such as “X-Cutioner’s Song” and “Messiah Complex,” tying into every current X-Men title.
- Packed with unbelievable revelations, memorable new characters, and breathtaking battles, this is the story that X-Men fans have been waiting for.
- It all begins next month in “X of Swords: Creation #1,” and you can get your first taste of the action in the spellbinding new trailer (above), showcasing artwork by some of the industry’s top talents including:
- Pepe Larraz
- Mark Brooks
- Leinil Francis Yu
- Russell Dauterman
- Adam Kubert
- And more
- Listen closely as Saturnyne, Majestrix of the Omniverse, foreshadows all the dramatic twists and turns that await in this grand saga.
- Spinning directly out of current storylines in both Hickman’s “X-Men” and Tini Howard’s “Excalibur,” “X of Swords” was expertly crafted by every modern X-Men writer including:
- Gerry Duggan
- Benjamin Percy
- Ed Brisson
- Zeb Wells
- Leah Williams
- Vita Ayala
- “X of Swords: Creation #1” will hit stores next month.
What they’re saying:
- Writer Tini Howard: "It's one of those magical things about us all just getting to sit in a room and brainstorm. I happen to have a pretty thorough knowledge of tarot so I offered up my knowledge when it seemed like it fit an idea we were all shaping, and it was one of those moments where I realized I'd pitched a whole thing just kind of out loud — and then we all just set to working on it. The X-Room is that kind of room — we do backflips off of one another every time we're in the room together. Some of our best ideas come about there.”