Marvel Comics Shares Trailer for “X of Swords” Ahead of September Release

by | Aug 25, 2020 10:36 AM Pacific Time

This September, ten X-Men will rise, swords in hand, to defend the new mutant nation of Krakoa from mysterious new enemies in “X of Swords.” Marvel has released a trailer for the upcoming comic arc.

  • The next chapter in Jonathan Hickman’s bold vision for mutantkind that began last year in “House of X,” “X of Swords” will be told in the tradition of classic fan-favorite X-Men crossovers such as “X-Cutioner’s Song” and “Messiah Complex,” tying into every current X-Men title.
  • Packed with unbelievable revelations, memorable new characters, and breathtaking battles, this is the story that X-Men fans have been waiting for.
  • It all begins next month in “X of Swords: Creation #1,” and you can get your first taste of the action in the spellbinding new trailer (above), showcasing artwork by some of the industry’s top talents including:
    • Pepe Larraz
    • Mark Brooks
    • Leinil Francis Yu
    • Russell Dauterman
    • Adam Kubert
    • And more
  • Listen closely as Saturnyne, Majestrix of the Omniverse, foreshadows all the dramatic twists and turns that await in this grand saga.
  • Spinning directly out of current storylines in both Hickman’s “X-Men” and Tini Howard’s “Excalibur,” “X of Swords” was expertly crafted by every modern X-Men writer including:
    • Gerry Duggan
    • Benjamin Percy
    • Ed Brisson
    • Zeb Wells
    • Leah Williams
    • Vita Ayala
  • “X of Swords: Creation #1” will hit stores next month.

What they’re saying:

  • Writer Tini Howard: "It's one of those magical things about us all just getting to sit in a room and brainstorm. I happen to have a pretty thorough knowledge of tarot so I offered up my knowledge when it seemed like it fit an idea we were all shaping, and it was one of those moments where I realized I'd pitched a whole thing just kind of out loud — and then we all just set to working on it. The X-Room is that kind of room — we do backflips off of one another every time we're in the room together. Some of our best ideas come about there.”
 
 
