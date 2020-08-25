Marvel Comics Shares Trailer for “X of Swords” Ahead of September Release

This September, ten X-Men will rise, swords in hand, to defend the new mutant nation of Krakoa from mysterious new enemies in “X of Swords.” Marvel has released a trailer for the upcoming comic arc.

The next chapter in Jonathan Hickman’s bold vision for mutantkind that began last year in “House of X,” “X of Swords” will be told in the tradition of classic fan-favorite X-Men crossovers such as “X-Cutioner’s Song” and “Messiah Complex,” tying into every current X-Men title.

Packed with unbelievable revelations, memorable new characters, and breathtaking battles, this is the story that X-Men fans have been waiting for.

It all begins next month in “X of Swords: Creation #1,” and you can get your first taste of the action in the spellbinding new trailer (above), showcasing artwork by some of the industry’s top talents including: Pepe Larraz Mark Brooks Leinil Francis Yu Russell Dauterman Adam Kubert And more

Listen closely as Saturnyne, Majestrix of the Omniverse, foreshadows all the dramatic twists and turns that await in this grand saga.

Spinning directly out of current storylines in both Hickman’s “X-Men” and Tini Howard’s “Excalibur,” “X of Swords” was expertly crafted by every modern X-Men writer including: Gerry Duggan Benjamin Percy Ed Brisson Zeb Wells Leah Williams Vita Ayala

“X of Swords: Creation #1” will hit stores next month.

What they’re saying: