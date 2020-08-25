Rose Bowl Announces Partnership with 20th Century Studios. Presenting Drive-In Screenings of “The New Mutants”

In an announcement that came via Tweet today from the Rose Bowl Stadium, a partnership has been made with 20th Century Studios that will allow screenings of the new film, The New Mutants, that start Thursday and run through September 13th.
JUST ANNOUNCED: FEAR IS COMING TO THE ROSE BOWL WITH DAY AND NIGHT DRIVE-IN MOVIE SCREENINGS OF “THE NEW MUTANTS” IN PARTNERSHIP WITH @20THCENTURY. GET TICKETS NOW FOR SCREENINGS STARTING THIS THURSDAY THRU SEPTEMBER 13TH: https://t.co/ag3JOe8hcQ pic.twitter.com/byELXQtcPa
What’s Happening:
- The showtimes will vary by day, starting on August 27th and running through September 13th.
- Admission is a flat rate of $35.00 per car, and takes place at the Rose Bowl stadium in Pasadena, CA.
- This isn’t the first time that this format has been used at the Rose Bowl, previous events have included event viewings of RuPaul’s Drag Race, Futbol tournaments, and even screenings of films from the Tribeca Film Festival.
- This event featuring The New Mutants appears to be the first in what could be a line of first run features, thanks to the partnership with 20th Century Studios.
- The New Mutants runs 94 minutes in length and is rated PG-13.
- 20th Century Studios in association with Marvel Entertainment presents The New Mutants, an original horror thriller set in an isolated hospital where a group of young mutants is being held for psychiatric monitoring. When strange occurrences begin to take place, both their new mutant abilities and their friendships will be tested as they battle to try and make it out alive.
- Directed by Josh Boone (The Fault in our Stars) and written by Josh Boone & Knate Lee, The New Mutants stars:
- Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones)
- Anya Taylor-Joy (Glass)
- Charlie Heaton (Stranger Things)
- Alice Braga (Predators)
- Blu Hunt (The Originals)
- Henry Zaga (13 Reasons Why)
- Tickets for the screenings of The New Mutants at the Rose Bowl Drive-In can be purchased here.