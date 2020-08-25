Rose Bowl Announces Partnership with 20th Century Studios. Presenting Drive-In Screenings of “The New Mutants”

In an announcement that came via Tweet today from the Rose Bowl Stadium, a partnership has been made with 20th Century Studios that will allow screenings of the new film, The New Mutants, that start Thursday and run through September 13th.

What’s Happening:

As part of a partnership with 20th Century Studios, fear is coming to the Rose Bowl with day and night drive-in movie screenings of The New Mutants

The showtimes will vary by day, starting on August 27th and running through September 13th.

Admission is a flat rate of $35.00 per car, and takes place at the Rose Bowl stadium in Pasadena, CA.