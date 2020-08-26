Pre-Sale Now Open for “Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory” Coming November 13

The next game in the Kingdom Hearts series will sweep players on a musical adventure. Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory launches on November 13th and pre-sales for select gaming devices are open now.

What’s Happening:

Square Enix and Disney today announced that the upcoming rhythm-action adventure, Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory , will arrive on November 13th in North and South America.

Nintendo Switch system PlayStation4 computer entertainment system Xbox One family of devices, including Xbox One X



For a limited time, those who purchase for the PlayStation4 system from the PlayStation Store by December 31st, 2020 will also receive the Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory theme.

theme. Pre-orders are available now from: Square Enix store Nintendo eShop Microsoft Store Other select retailers PlayStation Store pre-orders will start soon

Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory is rated E10+. For more information, visit: Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory website.

About the Game:

In Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory, a whole host of familiar Disney friends, foes and adventures await. Players will experience the magic of musical exploration by traversing through worlds packed with rhythm-action challenges as they collect and master over 140 songs from the Kingdom Hearts series along the way.