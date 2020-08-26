Pre-Sale Now Open for “Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory” Coming November 13

The next game in the Kingdom Hearts series will sweep players on a musical adventure. Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory launches on November 13th and pre-sales for select gaming devices are open now.
What’s Happening:
- Square Enix and Disney today announced that the upcoming rhythm-action adventure, Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory, will arrive on November 13th in North and South America.
- Fans of the series can enjoy the game on their favorite consoles including:
- Nintendo Switch system
- PlayStation4 computer entertainment system
- Xbox One family of devices, including Xbox One X
- For a limited time, those who purchase for the PlayStation4 system from the PlayStation Store by December 31st, 2020 will also receive the Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory theme.
- Pre-orders are available now from:
- Square Enix store
- Nintendo eShop
- Microsoft Store
- Other select retailers
- PlayStation Store pre-orders will start soon
- Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory is rated E10+. For more information, visit: Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory website.
About the Game:
- In Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory, a whole host of familiar Disney friends, foes and adventures await. Players will experience the magic of musical exploration by traversing through worlds packed with rhythm-action challenges as they collect and master over 140 songs from the Kingdom Hearts series along the way.
- Whether alone, or with friends and family via local co-op and online multiplayer, players will need to defeat tough enemies and bosses to achieve the top ranks.
- Through three different play styles, gamers of all ages can choose their level of challenge depending on whether they want to enjoy the songs and adventure without complicated controls, or showcase their skills with complex combos to put on the ultimate performance.