ABC to Host Live Town Hall Event with President Trump on September 15

ABC will host a live town hall with President Trump and undecided voters on September 15th. The special program will be anchored by George Stephanopoulos and will air at 9pm ET/6pm PT.
What’s Happening:
- Seven weeks before Election Day, ABC News will host a town hall with President Donald Trump and undecided voters.
- ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos will anchor the live event, which will provide undecided voters, both in person and virtually, a chance to ask the President their important questions before voting in November.
- The town hall will take place in Philadelphia and held in accordance with state and local government regulations, as well as guidelines set forward by health officials.
- The one-hour special event airs on Tuesday, September 15, at 9:00 pm ET/ 6:00 pm PT on ABC and ABC News Live.
- Those interested in additional information can tune into ABC News Live for pre and post show coverage for more context and analysis.
- ABC News has offered to host a similar town hall with Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden.
Where to Watch ABC News Live:
- ABC News Live is available for streaming via:
- Hulu
- The Roku Channel
- YouTube TV
- Amazon’s news app on Fire tablets and Fire TV devices
- Xumo
- Sling TV
- fuboTV
- ABCNews.com
- ABC News and ABC mobile apps
- Additionally, audiences can find standalone ABC News Live apps on Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku and Apple TV.
- The town hall broadcast will be executive produced by Senior Executive Producer Marc Burstein