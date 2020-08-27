ABC to Host Live Town Hall Event with President Trump on September 15

ABC will host a live town hall with President Trump and undecided voters on September 15th. The special program will be anchored by George Stephanopoulos and will air at 9pm ET/6pm PT.

Seven weeks before Election Day, ABC News will host a town hall with President Donald Trump and undecided voters.

ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos will anchor the live event, which will provide undecided voters, both in person and virtually, a chance to ask the President their important questions before voting in November.

The town hall will take place in Philadelphia and held in accordance with state and local government regulations, as well as guidelines set forward by health officials.

The one-hour special event airs on Tuesday, September 15, at 9:00 pm ET/ 6:00 pm PT on ABC and ABC News Live.

Those interested in additional information can tune into ABC News Live for pre and post show coverage for more context and analysis.

ABC News has offered to host a similar town hall with Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden.

