Disney Pushes Release of “The King’s Man” to February 26, 2021

Disney has made another shift to their fall theatrical slate, this time pulling Twentieth Century Studios’ The King’s Man. from its September spot and moving it to February 2021.

What’s Happening:

Just three weeks ahead of its theatrical debut, Disney has decided to pull Twentieth Century Studios’ The King’s Man from its September 18th release.

from its September 18th release. Now, the film will hit theaters on February 26, 2021.

Deadline reports

Instead, the reason for delaying the movie is more to do with the number of theaters open, both domestically and internationally.

Hopefully by February, New York and Los Angeles markets will be open again allowing for a successful premiere.

Deadline also points out that as box offices open this fall, many theaters in big cities will want to show Christopher Nolan’s highly anticipated Tenet which will likely make its way to a majority of screens.

About the Movie:

“As a collection of history's worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one man must race against time to stop them. Discover the origins of the very first independent intelligence agency in The King's Man.”

The King’s Man stars: