Disneyland Resort Removes “Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah” from Background Music Loop

Sharp eared fans visiting the Disneyland Resort might notice a favorite tune is no longer part of the Resort’s background music. As of this week, Disney has removed the “Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah” from the playlist.

What’s Happening:

Disneyland Resort has removed the song “Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah” from their background music loops that play outside the parks and throughout Downtown Disney

The Orange County Register WDW News Today

The song was written for Disney’s 1946 film Song of the South which has been widely criticized for portraying racist stereotypes.

which has been widely criticized for portraying racist stereotypes. OC Register spoke to Disney officials who said “the removal of the song from Downtown Disney’s background music is part of a continuous process to deliver an environment that features stories that are relevant and inclusive.”

The elimination of the melody from the music loop follows earlier announcements that both Disneyland Magic Kingdom retheming their classic log flume Song of the South.

When the retheming is complete, the water ride will focus on characters from Disney’s 2009 animated classic, The Princess and the Frog and will take place after the film’s final kiss between Princess Tiana and Prince Naveen.

and will take place after the film’s final kiss between Princess Tiana and Prince Naveen. Disney has not yet announced when the transformations will take place.

Currently Splash Mountain