Discovery Cove Offering Limited Time Savings and Complimentary Beverage Package to Florida Residents

For a limited time, Florida residents can save on a visit to Discovery Cove and enjoy a complimentary beverage package for visits through 2021.
What’s Happening:
- Florida residents can save 20% on reservations at Discovery Cove and as well as a Complimentary Premium Drink Package* for visits with limited capacity through all of 2021!
- Guests who make their reservation at this beautiful all-inclusive resort will save 20% on each individual reservation, PLUS they will receive a complimentary Premium Drink Package ($40 value).
- The Premium Drink Package includes an expanded menu of mixed drinks, classic cocktails, draft and bottled beers and wines by the glass.
- Reservations must be booked between August 28-September 7, 2020 for visitation through December 31, 2021 in order to be eligible for the offer.
- Florida residents can visit DiscoveryCove.com or call 407-513-4600 for details and to book a reservation.
Good to Know:
- Discover Cove has enhanced its booking policy giving guests more flexibility in their vacation planning.
- Guests can rebook without penalties or fees – shift reservations, up to 48 hours prior to the reservation date, to any future date through all of 2021.
- FREE cancellations and a 100% refund when visitors cancel more than 30 days prior to their reservation date
- Visit the Discovery Cove website for more details.
- Discovery Cove has worked diligently with state and local health officials, outside consultants and attraction industry leaders to enhance their already strict health, safety and cleanliness standards.
- These protocols and guidelines will be modified based on evolving industry standards and methodologies, public health and governmental directives, and advancing scientific knowledge on the transmissibility of COVID-19.