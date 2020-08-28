Discovery Cove Offering Limited Time Savings and Complimentary Beverage Package to Florida Residents

For a limited time, Florida residents can save on a visit to Discovery Cove and enjoy a complimentary beverage package for visits through 2021.

What’s Happening:

Florida residents can save 20% on reservations at Discovery Cove and as well as a Complimentary Premium Drink Package* for visits with limited capacity through all of 2021!

Guests who make their reservation at this beautiful all-inclusive resort will save 20% on each individual reservation, PLUS they will receive a complimentary Premium Drink Package ($40 value).

The Premium Drink Package includes an expanded menu of mixed drinks, classic cocktails, draft and bottled beers and wines by the glass.

Reservations must be booked between August 28-September 7, 2020 for visitation through December 31, 2021 in order to be eligible for the offer.

Florida residents can visit DiscoveryCove.com

Good to Know: