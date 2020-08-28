Mal Finds Her Maid of Honor in New Animated “Descendants” Short

Mal has had her hands full planning her wedding to Ben, but fortunately her bestie Evie is there to help out. It seems like the two have everything under control, except for the bridal party! Disney’s all new short shows the girls discussing the big day and finalizing a few plans.

What’s Happening:

Disney Channel Descendants marathon this evening showing all three films in the tween series. The fun begins at 5 pm ET/PT with the first movie.

marathon this evening showing all three films in the tween series. The fun begins at 5 pm ET/PT with the first movie. To celebrate today’s marathon, Disney shared a new animated short on the Descendants YouTube channel, titled “My Maid of Honor.”

Mal and Ben are getting married and there’s a lot to plan for the big day. Most importantly, Mal needs a Maid of Honor! Any guesses on who she’ll ask?

The video shows the young VK asking her best friend to be a part of the wedding. Will Evie say yes? Take a look:

We all know Ben and Mal make it to happily every after but the journey there was far from easy! A new compilation video shows the highlights of the couple’s story complete with commentary from their friends…and even a few enemies.

Fans can relive all the wickedly good fun of the Descendants series on Disney Channel, on the DisneyNOW app, and on Disney+ Descendants Descendants 2 Descendants 3

series on Disney Channel, on the DisneyNOW app, and on