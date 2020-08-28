Marvel Comics’ Reveals Covers for “Non-Stop Spider-Man,” Coming to Comic Shops January 2021

Marvel Comics’ eagerly anticipated Non-Stop Spider-Man will be swinging into comic shops this January.
What’s Happening:
- The new Marvel Comics series, Non-Stop Spider-Man, is now confirmed to hit comic shops in January 2021.
- The series is being written by Joe Kelly, with art by Chris Bachalo.
- Non-Stop Spider-Man promises to deliver Spidey’s most iconic villains in a series that, like the title suggests, never lets up on the action.
- Joe Kelly’s goal for the series is to get the reader’s adrenaline pumping as he delivers twists and turns that will keep fans guessing what’s coming next.
- The main cover was just released with artwork by David Finch (above) and a variant cover (below) by Chris Bachalo features a die-cut Spider-Man.