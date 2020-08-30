ABC to Broadcast “ABC News Special: Chadwick Boseman – A Tribute for a King” Following “Black Panther” Tonight

ABC will celebrate the life of Chadwick Boseman tonight (August 30th) with a special broadcast of Marvel Studios’ Black Panther followed by a new ABC News Special called Chadwick Boseman – A Tribute for a King.
What’s Happening:
- Actor Chadwick Boseman passed away on August 28th after fighting colon cancer since 2016.
- The 43-year-old actor was most famous for playing King T’Challa in Marvel Studios’ Black Panther.
- In celebration of his life and legacy, ABC will air a special broadcast of Black Panther tonight at 8/7c.
- Following the movie, an ABC News Special called Chadwick Boseman – A Tribute for a King will celebrate the life and legacy of the heroic actor.
- Disney+ subscribers can see Chadwick Boseman in the following Marvel films: