ABC to Broadcast “ABC News Special: Chadwick Boseman – A Tribute for a King” Following “Black Panther” Tonight

ABC will celebrate the life of Chadwick Boseman tonight (August 30th) with a special broadcast of Marvel Studios’ Black Panther followed by a new ABC News Special called Chadwick Boseman – A Tribute for a King.

TONIGHT: Celebrate the legacy of Chadwick Boseman with a special presentation of @MarvelStudios’ Black Panther followed by the @ABC News Special: Chadwick Boseman – A Tribute for a King. Join ABC tonight at 8|7c. https://t.co/baH2VsyNTw pic.twitter.com/ATqyArVruY — ABC News (@ABC) August 30, 2020

What’s Happening: