Entertainment Earth to Offer Exclusive Marvel Legends Series 6-Inch Doctor Doom Figure in November

Coming in November, Entertainment Earth will be home to an exclusive Marvel Legends Series 6-Inch Doctor Doom figure.

What’s Happening:

At last, Doom is ready to defeat Richards with Toy Biz-inspired retro packaging! This collectible 6-inch-scale Fantastic Four Marvel Legends Series 6-Inch Doctor Doom Action Figure – Exclusive, inspired by the Fantastic 4 comics, part of the Marvel Comic Universe, makes a great gift for Marvel collectors and fans. Includes figure and 10 accessories like alternate hands and energy blasts.

With over 80 years of comic book history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. With the Marvel Legends Series, fan favorite Marvel Comic Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for top-of-the-line poseable and displayable collectibles. From figures to vehicles to premium roleplay items, the Marvel Legends Series offers elite character-inspired products for Marvel fans and collectors. Additional figures each sold separately. Subject to availability.

Fans and collectors can enjoy this 6-inch-scale Doctor Doom figure, inspired by the character from the Marvel comics.

This Doctor Doom figure has premium design, detail, and articulation for high poseability and display in a Marvel collection.

The high quality, realistic, 6-inch Legends Series Doctor Doom figure features multiple points of articulation and is a great addition to any action figure collection.

Look for other Hasbro Marvel Legends Series figures (each sold separately) with comic- and movie-inspired characters, including Marvel’s Thing, Marvel’s Invisible Woman, Human Torch, and Hulk. (Additional figures each sold separately. Subject to availability.)