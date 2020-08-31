LEGO Announces Impressive Diagon Alley Building Set from the Wizarding World of Harry Potter

Six years ago, the theme park world was forever changed by the addition of the new Diagon Alley area to Universal Studios Florida– an expansion of its sister park Universal’s Islands of Adventure’s The Wizarding World of Harry Potter. Now fans will have the opportunity to bring home this famous location inspired by J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter series of children’s books in an all-new form.

Today LEGO announced the impressive Harry Potter Diagon Alley building set, which will allow fans to re-create the “most magical shopping street in the world” when it releases tomorrow.

What’s happening:

LEGO has announced the Harry Potter Diagon Alley building set, which contains 5,544 pieces and retails for $399.99. It was designed with the help of the Weasley brother twins.

The set includes 14 LEGO minifigures: Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, Hermione Granger, Draco Malfoy, Ginny Weasley, Molly Weasley, Garrick Ollivander, Fred Weasley, George Weasley, Gilderoy Lockhart, Lucius Malfoy, Rubeus Hagrid, Florean Fortescue, and the Daily Prophet photographer.

The modular shops represented in Diagon Alley include Ollivander’s Wand Shop, Scribbulus Writing Implements, Quality Quidditch Supplies, the Daily Prophet, Florian Fortesque’s Ice Cream Parlour, Flourish and Blotts Bookseller, and Weasleys’ Wizard Wheezes.

What they’re saying:

LEGO: “Diagon Alley is one of the most iconic locations in the Wizarding World. It’s where Harry Potter gets his first glimpse of the exciting new world he is about to join, as he’s guided through the magical shopping street by Hagrid. And now LEGO and Harry Potter fans alike can build and create the iconic street in their own homes.”

"LEGO Diagon Alley features the famed wizarding world shops packed with authentic details from the movies to truly capture the ambience of the street. Behind magnificent and detailed storefronts lie intriguing interiors, fascinating features and familiar characters. Fans can recreate some of their favourite moments from the Harry Potter film series."

Marcos Bessa, LEGO Harry Potter Design Lead: “I love how faithful the final design is to the architectural details in the film. You can barely see some of these buildings zooming past your screen, but we tracked down different photographs from the sets – some of them from nearly 20 years ago – to make sure everything is spot on. Diagon Alley is the biggest set I’ve designed to-date and I am really proud of how it has come together.”

LEGO Harry Potter Diagon Alley will become available tomorrow, September 1 at LEGO.com and LEGO Stores globally.