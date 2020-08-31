Tokyo Disney Resort to Resume Nighttime Entertainment at Both Parks on September 1

Starting on September 1st, Tokyo Disney Resort will bring back nighttime entertainment to its parks with a total of three shows.
What’s Happening:
- Tokyo Disney Resort is about to relaunch nighttime shows at both Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea.
- As of September 1, 2020 guests will be able to enjoy night time entertainment:
- At Tokyo Disneyland
- Nightfall Glow
- Disney Light the Night (fireworks)
- At Tokyo DisneySea
- Disney Light the Night (fireworks)
Good to Know:
- Guests are asked to please maintain an adequate distance from other parties around them.
- Masks are required at all times during the show (optional for children ages 2 and under).
To prevent heat stroke during days of high temperature and humidity, guests are permitted to remove their masks if outdoors and adequate distance from other guests can be kept.
- For everyone's safety, please refrain from running alongside shows and parades or moving between other Guests viewing the entertainment.
Other Operating Shows and Parades:
- Tokyo Disneyland:
- Mickey & Friends Castle Greeting
- Mickey & Friends Greeting Parade
- Tokyo DisneySea
- Mickey & Friends Harbor Greeting
- Transit Steamer Greeting
Suspended programs
- Tokyo Disneyland
- Dreaming Up!
- Jamboree Mickey!
- Let’s Party Gras!
- Mickey’s Rainbow Luau
- Horseshoe Roundup
- The Diamond Horseshoe Presents “Mickey & Company”
- Fun Maintenance
- BreakBeat Dancers
- Bicycle Piano
- Sax Four
- Pirate Brass
- Court Jesters Quartet
- Opus Five
- Tokyo DisneySea
- Hello, New York!
- Big Band Beat
- My Friend Duffy
- Song of Mirage
- The Diamond Sisters
- Fun Custodial
- Time Travelers Band
- The Wind Wanderers
- Trekking Musicians