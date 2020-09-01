Disneyland Delays Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway to 2023 While Sharing Construction Photos

The official Instagram accounts of Disneyland President Ken Potrock and Walt Disney Imagineering just released new construction photos for Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, announcing that the project’s opening date has been pushed back to 2023.
View this post on Instagram
I am thrilled to share my “Happiest View on Earth” with you today, a special peek outside a window at our Team Disney Anaheim building. This particular view offers a behind-the-magic look at a momentous milestone that happened today at @Disneyland park – the first steel beam has been placed for what will be the future Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway attraction, scheduled to open for guests in 2023! Swipe and take a look! #RunawayRailway
What’s Happening:
- Disneyland’s version of the new attraction, Mickey & Minnie’s Runway Railway, was originally announced to open in 2022.
- In an Instagram post giving fans an updated look at the construction site, Disneyland President Kent Potrock revealed that the attraction is now on track to open in 2023 instead.
- The views from Potrock’s account are from the Team Disney Anaheim building, which faces the backside of Toontown where the attraction is being built.
- The official Walt Disney Imagineering Instagram also shared several images from ground level on the site.
View this post on Instagram
The first steel beam being installed for the future Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway attraction @Disneyland, scheduled to open for guests in 2023! Disney Imagineers proudly joined Disneyland Resort President @KenPotrock outside the construction zone this morning as the beam was lifted into place. #RunawayRailway #Disneyland #MickeyMouse #MinnieMouse
- Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway opened earlier this year at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. You can see a full video below.