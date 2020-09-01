Disneyland Delays Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway to 2023 While Sharing Construction Photos

View this post on Instagram

I am thrilled to share my “Happiest View on Earth” with you today, a special peek outside a window at our Team Disney Anaheim building. This particular view offers a behind-the-magic look at a momentous milestone that happened today at @Disneyland park – the first steel beam has been placed for what will be the future Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway attraction, scheduled to open for guests in 2023! Swipe and take a look! #RunawayRailway