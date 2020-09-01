New #DisneyCastLife Previews Fall Offerings Coming to Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom

The latest installment of #DisneyCastLife takes a look at the recently-announced fall offerings coming to Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom, including some un-BOO-lievable treats.
- Chef Julia from Magic Kingdom discusses how her team created some of the incredible new fall treats coming to Magic Kingdom, including:
- Mickey Cinnamon Roll
- Cinnamon Donuts
- Hades Nachos
- Constance’s For Better or For Worse Wedding Cake
- Pumpkin Spiced Waffle Sundae
- Poor Unfortunate Souls Float
- And more.
- We also got a special look at how the iconic Disney Cast Member name tags are made with Clarissa, the Disneyland ID Center lead.
- We get a look at the laser engraver at work and learn that last year, the ID Center made more than 40,000 Cast Member name tags.
- Finally, we jumped over to Disneyland Paris for a special look at a new series titled “#CastCompliment,” in which Cast Members are praised for the recognition they receive from guests.