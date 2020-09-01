New #DisneyCastLife Previews Fall Offerings Coming to Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom

The latest installment of #DisneyCastLife takes a look at the recently-announced fall offerings coming to Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom, including some un-BOO-lievable treats.

Chef Julia from Magic Kingdom discusses how her team created some of the incredible new fall treats coming to Magic Kingdom, including: Mickey Cinnamon Roll Cinnamon Donuts Hades Nachos Constance’s For Better or For Worse Wedding Cake Pumpkin Spiced Waffle Sundae Poor Unfortunate Souls Float And more.



We also got a special look at how the iconic Disney Cast Member name tags are made with Clarissa, the Disneyland

We get a look at the laser engraver at work and learn that last year, the ID Center made more than 40,000 Cast Member name tags.

Finally, we jumped over to Disneyland Paris for a special look at a new series titled “#CastCompliment,” in which Cast Members are praised for the recognition they receive from guests.