Raglan Road Wins “Best Live Music Entertainment” in Orlando Magazine Readers’ Choice Dining Awards

by | Sep 1, 2020 10:32 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

Raglan Road at Disney Springs has been awarded eight prizes in Orlando Magazine’s Readers’ Choice Dining Awards. Along with taking home the top honor for “Best Live Music Entertainment 2020,” the restaurant scored an additional seven 2nd place awards.

What’s Happening:

  • Raglan Road Irish Pub & Restaurant at Disney Springs has snagged eight restaurant honors in Orlando magazine’s 2020 Readers’ Choice Dining Awards.
  • The restaurant will be featured for its outstanding achievements in the September 2020 issue.
  • In addition to winning first place for “Best Live Music Entertainment 2020” the restaurant secured seven other dining honors:
    • Best Restaurant – 2nd place
    • Best Outdoor Dining – 2nd place
    • Best Brunch – 2nd place
    • Best Service – 2nd place
    • Best Family-friendly Restaurant – 2nd place
    • Best Beer Selection – 3rd place
    • Best Late-Night Dining – 3rd place
  • The magazine compiles reader’s choices in more than 50 categories for its Dining Awards issue.
  • In 2014, readers named Raglan Road the “Best Restaurant” in Orlando. The September issue of Orlando magazine is at OrlandoMagazine.com.

What They’re Saying:

  • Pub co-owner John Cooke: “We are truly reeling and quite thrilled that our Irish pub has so many fans. Many thanks to all who cast their votes for us!”

About Raglan Road:

  • Owned and operated by Irish partners John Cooke and Paul Nolan, Raglan Road features traditional Irish dishes and new creations with a Celtic twist.
  • Guests can enjoy tastes of contemporary Irish food, such as the popular Shepherd’s To-Die-For Pie and new twists on traditional desserts like Ger’s Bread and Butter Pudding.
  • The pub menu features a wide selection of craft beers and ales, hand-crafted cocktails, Irish coffee drinks, plus wine and bubbly, too.

  • The weekend brunch menu gives guests a chance to choose their favorite dishes, from a traditional Full Irish breakfast to the restaurant’s own take on the avocado craze. The Raglan Road children’s menu offers options for every young palate.
  • For more information about the restaurant, visit RaglanRoad.com or call 407-938-0300.

Live Entertainment:

  • Raglan Road’s talented musicians are well known for their toe-tapping jigs and reels, as well as for their sweet ballads performed on the main stage and outside on the patio, where the full menu also is available. The award-winning Raglan Road Irish Dancers perform daily.

Shopping:

  • The pub’s Shop for Ireland boutique is open daily and packed with everything from cookbooks and kitchen wares to a wide selection of apparel, jewelry, flat caps, ball caps, and foodstuffs.

Cooke’s of Dublin:

  • The Irish quick-service restaurant adjacent to the pub, offers traditional favorites like Dublin-style fish & chips, burgers and savory pies to carry out, eat in or devour at an outside table from 11 am to midnight.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed