Raglan Road Wins “Best Live Music Entertainment” in Orlando Magazine Readers’ Choice Dining Awards

Raglan Road at Disney Springs has been awarded eight prizes in Orlando Magazine’s Readers’ Choice Dining Awards. Along with taking home the top honor for “Best Live Music Entertainment 2020,” the restaurant scored an additional seven 2nd place awards.

What’s Happening:

Raglan Road Irish Pub & Restaurant at Disney Springs has snagged eight restaurant honors in Orlando magazine’s 2020 Readers’ Choice Dining Awards.

The restaurant will be featured for its outstanding achievements in the September 2020 issue.

In addition to winning first place for “Best Live Music Entertainment 2020” the restaurant secured seven other dining honors: Best Restaurant – 2 nd place Best Outdoor Dining – 2 nd place Best Brunch – 2 nd place Best Service – 2 nd place Best Family-friendly Restaurant – 2 nd place Best Beer Selection – 3 rd place Best Late-Night Dining – 3 rd place

The magazine compiles reader’s choices in more than 50 categories for its Dining Awards issue.

In 2014, readers named Raglan Road the “Best Restaurant” in Orlando. The September issue of Orlando magazine is at OrlandoMagazine.com

What They’re Saying:

Pub co-owner John Cooke: “We are truly reeling and quite thrilled that our Irish pub has so many fans. Many thanks to all who cast their votes for us!”

About Raglan Road:

Owned and operated by Irish partners John Cooke and Paul Nolan, Raglan Road features traditional Irish dishes and new creations with a Celtic twist.

Guests can enjoy tastes of contemporary Irish food, such as the popular Shepherd’s To-Die-For Pie and new twists on traditional desserts like Ger’s Bread and Butter Pudding.

The pub menu features a wide selection of craft beers and ales, hand-crafted cocktails, Irish coffee drinks, plus wine and bubbly, too.

The weekend brunch menu gives guests a chance to choose their favorite dishes, from a traditional Full Irish breakfast to the restaurant’s own take on the avocado craze. The Raglan Road children’s menu offers options for every young palate.

For more information about the restaurant, visit RaglanRoad.com

Live Entertainment:

Raglan Road’s talented musicians are well known for their toe-tapping jigs and reels, as well as for their sweet ballads performed on the main stage and outside on the patio, where the full menu also is available. The award-winning Raglan Road Irish Dancers perform daily.

Shopping:

The pub’s Shop for Ireland boutique is open daily and packed with everything from cookbooks and kitchen wares to a wide selection of apparel, jewelry, flat caps, ball caps, and foodstuffs.

Cooke’s of Dublin:

The Irish quick-service restaurant adjacent to the pub, offers traditional favorites like Dublin-style fish & chips, burgers and savory pies to carry out, eat in or devour at an outside table from 11 am to midnight.