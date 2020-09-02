ILMxLAB Debuts Behind-The-Scenes Chat Featuring Creators of “Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series”

A new behind-the-scenes chat has debuted that is sure to pique the interests of many a Star Wars fan, featuring many of the creators and others involved with the production of the award-winning Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series.
What’s Happening:
- In celebration of the award-winning Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series that launched on PlayStation VR on August 25th, check out this special behind-the-scenes chat with the creators of the experience that just debuted on the ILMxLAB YouTube Channel.
- Hosted by Star Wars fan and StarWars.com contributor, Kelly Knox, the creative team behind Vader Immortal reconnects and shares their favorite memories of what it was like to create a new canonical story centered around one of the most iconic characters in the Star Wars galaxy.
- Featuring Writer & Executive Producer David S. Goyer, Director Ben Snow, Executive Producer Mark S. Miller, and ILMxLAB Lead QA Marissa Martinez-Hoadley, the conversation uncovers everything from how this project all began to how the Lightsaber Dojo makes you really feel like you have the Force, and what it was like working with Maya Rudolph, the voice behind droid companion ZO-E3.
- Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series lets you step inside your own Star Wars cinematic adventure as a smuggler operating near Mustafar, the fiery world Darth Vader calls home. When you are unexpectedly pulled out of hyperspace, you find yourself uncovering an ancient mystery at the behest of the Sith Lord himself.
- The series also includes the popular Lightsaber Dojo modes, where fans can spend hours honing their skills with iconic lightsabers and more in Vader’s training dojo.
- Created in close collaboration with the Lucasfilm Story Group and considered part of the larger Star Wars canon, Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series is written by David S. Goyer (The Dark Knight) and directed by Ben Snow (The VOID’s Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire). It features the voices of Maya Rudolph (Bridesmaids) as droid sidekick ZO-E3 and fan favorite Scott Lawrence as the imposing Sith Lord Darth Vader.