ILMxLAB Debuts Behind-The-Scenes Chat Featuring Creators of “Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series”

A new behind-the-scenes chat has debuted that is sure to pique the interests of many a Star Wars fan, featuring many of the creators and others involved with the production of the award-winning Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series.

What’s Happening:

that launched on PlayStation VR on August 25th, check out this special behind-the-scenes chat with the creators of the experience that just debuted on the ILMxLAB YouTube Channel. Hosted by Star Wars fan and StarWars.com contributor, Kelly Knox, the creative team behind Vader Immortal reconnects and shares their favorite memories of what it was like to create a new canonical story centered around one of the most iconic characters in the Star Wars galaxy.

and StarWars.com contributor, Kelly Knox, the creative team behind reconnects and shares their favorite memories of what it was like to create a new canonical story centered around one of the most iconic characters in the Star Wars galaxy. Featuring Writer & Executive Producer David S. Goyer, Director Ben Snow, Executive Producer Mark S. Miller, and ILMxLAB Lead QA Marissa Martinez-Hoadley, the conversation uncovers everything from how this project all began to how the Lightsaber Dojo makes you really feel like you have the Force, and what it was like working with Maya Rudolph, the voice behind droid companion ZO-E3.