SeaWorld San Diego to Open Indoor Zoological Exhibits During Zoo Days: Bayside BBQ & Brews

SeaWorld San Diego has announced that they will be opening their indoor zoological exhibits during their upcoming Zoo Days: Bayside BBQ & Brews.

With the state of California shifting to a new tiered system, SeaWorld San Diego will be able to open their indoor exhibits for their upcoming event.

The indoor exhibits will operate at 25% capacity.

The following exhibits will be open for Zoo Days: Bayside BBQ & Brews: Penguin Encounter Shark Encounter Turtle Reef

Zoo Days: Bayside BBQ & Brews begins this weekend at SeaWorld San Diego.

More on Zoo Days: Bayside BBQ & Brews: