Walt Disney World to Reopen Additional Restaurant Options This Fall

by | Sep 2, 2020 11:34 AM Pacific Time

Park guests who have visited the parks of the Walt Disney World Resort since they began their phased reopening in July may have noticed that they had far fewer dining options than what they were accustomed to. As the parks adjust to the “new normal,” Disney has announced that more options will resume operation this fall.

What’s Happening:

  • As part of Disney’s phased approach to reopening, they’re adding more Guest-favorite dining choices this fall at Magic Kingdom Park and Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
  • At Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Hollywood & Dine will reopen with Minnie’s Seasonal Dining on September 25th. The popular restaurant may look a little different than what guests are used to, but they can get in the spirit during Minnie’s Halloween Dine with a feast served to the table where guests will be able to wave and snap photos of favorite characters such as Minnie Mouse, Mickey Mouse and their friends.
  • Beginning one day prior on September 24th, Guests can enjoy dining in the enchanted, fairytale setting of Cinderella’s Royal Table at Magic Kingdom Park. Guests will be able to enjoy a delicious regal banquet with unforgettable main courses ranging from roasted chicken breast and tenderloin of beef to chef’s fish of the day. The princesses will not be present for that meal, taking a break from their royal duties greeting Guests, but there will be plenty of delicious fare and fun to be enjoyed in this beautiful, one-of-a-kind restaurant.
  • Both of these dining experiences will be available for reservations on DisneyWorld.com and in the My Disney Experience app beginning Sept. 11.
  • Additionally, more snack and quick-service options are reopening soon as well! Gaston’s Tavern at Magic Kingdom Park will return September 4th and the ABC Commissary at Disney’s Hollywood Studios will reopen for walk-in quick service for lunch beginning October 8th.

