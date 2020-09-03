Disney Parks Blog to Host Disney Family Game Night Live on Friday, Sep 4th

Grab your “thinking ears” and family members because tomorrow night (Friday, September 4th) at 7 p.m. ET, Disney is bringing more magic to everyone at home with their first-ever virtual Disney Family Game Night.

What’s Happening:

On Friday night, you can create magical memories and have some Disney fun by participating in LIVE game play during the Park Pals Edition of Disney Family Game Night. The night will feature Disney trivia, matching games and more!

To really get in the spirit and make the game extra fun, Disney has also provided an official Disney scorecard you can download and print here.

There will be seven challenging trivia rounds testing how much you know about Disney characters and personalities you may find at our Parks around the world.

If game night is a big deal in your home, Disney is also offering up some special crafts and snacks to make the experience even more magical.

Disney Family has shared some tips for making DIY treat bags for game night inspired by two of the newest characters in the Toy Story family, Ducky and Bunny from Toy Story 4. The bags are simple in design and are perfect for holding popcorn or maybe some other goodies. Here’s how to make them