Marvel Comics Shares Trailer for “Shang-Chi” Series Launching September 30

Shang-Chi returns to Marvel comics with an all new series launching on September 30th. Today, Marvel released a trailer giving fans a first look at artwork from Shang-Chi #1.

What’s Happening:

Shang-Chi returns this month in a brand-new series by Gene Luen Yang ( American Born Chinese ) and artists Dike Ruan ( Spider-Verse, Black Cat ) and Philip Tan ( Uncanny X-Men ).

The former Avenger will be forced to confront his family's dark history when the mysterious Five Weapons Society emerges from the shadows.

Today, Marvel revealed a trailer

About the New Series:

With the group’s leadership in question, a bloody power struggle will erupt into a full-blown war and only the deadly fists of Shang-Chi can protect the Marvel Universe from the fallout. Founded by his father, Zheng Zu, this ancient group of warriors will reveal long-hidden truths about Shang-Chi’s past and drag the hero back into a world he thought he left behind forever.

The action-packed series kicks off on September 30th.

What They’re Saying:

Gene Luen Yang: "We are keeping all of the big pieces of Shang-Chi’s backstory. He’s the son of a supervillain who dreamed of taking over the world. Shang-Chi grew up in a remote area of China, separated from modern society. He eventually made his way to America and joined forces with American superheroes. We want to flesh him out by adding to his supporting cast. We’ve met some of his siblings in the past, but in this particular miniseries we’re going to meet a full set of them. Each is going to bring out a different aspect of Shang-Chi’s personality.”

Shang-Chi #1 (of 5)