New Collection From Original Stitch Offers Customizable “Star Wars” Shirts

by | Sep 3, 2020 1:00 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

Star Wars fans who are looking for more…unique…offerings when it comes to their wardrobe now have the opportunity to order custom shirts in various patterns and styles featuring some of their favorite Star Wars characters and icons in a new collection from Original Stitch.

What’s Happening:

  • Original Stitch, a company based out of San Francisco, CA sets out to make shirts that are as unique as the people wearing them. For the dreamers who follow their own path, who understand that you can learn as much from failure as you can from success, and that achieving greatness requires taking great risks.
  • They deliver classic looks for every personality, handmade in Japan, and use only the highest-quality materials, and sustainably construct their garments in fair working environments.
  • What makes them especially unique is how the company offers different fabric and patterns that allow customers to customize their own shirts. And now, using this system, Original Stitch is offering up various Star Wars patterns and designs.
  • The Star Wars patterns they have available are broken down into five categories. Light Side, Dark Side, Vehicles, General and “Mix.”
  • The Light Side contains patterns featuring Yoda, R2D2, Luke Skywalker, Admiral Ackbar and others.
  • The Dark Side features characters like Darth Vader, Boba Fett, and Jabba The Hutt in a very subtle pattern.

  • The Vehicle Category shows us some textiles that use AT-ATs, X-Wings, and the most famous hunk of junk in the galaxy.

  • The General category features patterns covered with the Star Wars logo, as well as different icons from the series, and starfields from the galaxy far, far, away.

  • The “Mix” category does just that, mixes both the light and the dark sides. One pattern has both Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader, and others feature other characters among abstract patterns.

  • The custom shirts vary in style, size, and price, and can be ordered below, from Original Stitch.

STAR WARS CUSTOM COLLECTION by ORIGINAL STITCH

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed