New Collection From Original Stitch Offers Customizable “Star Wars” Shirts

Star Wars fans who are looking for more…unique…offerings when it comes to their wardrobe now have the opportunity to order custom shirts in various patterns and styles featuring some of their favorite Star Wars characters and icons in a new collection from Original Stitch.

What’s Happening:

Original Stitch, a company based out of San Francisco, CA sets out to make shirts that are as unique as the people wearing them. For the dreamers who follow their own path, who understand that you can learn as much from failure as you can from success, and that achieving greatness requires taking great risks.

They deliver classic looks for every personality, handmade in Japan, and use only the highest-quality materials, and sustainably construct their garments in fair working environments.

What makes them especially unique is how the company offers different fabric and patterns that allow customers to customize their own shirts. And now, using this system, Original Stitch is offering up various Star Wars patterns and designs.

patterns they have available are broken down into five categories. Light Side, Dark Side, Vehicles, General and “Mix.” The Light Side contains patterns featuring Yoda, R2D2, Luke Skywalker, Admiral Ackbar and others.

The Dark Side features characters like Darth Vader, Boba Fett, and Jabba The Hutt in a very subtle pattern.

The Vehicle Category shows us some textiles that use AT-ATs, X-Wings, and the most famous hunk of junk in the galaxy.

The General category features patterns covered with the Star Wars logo, as well as different icons from the series, and starfields from the galaxy far, far, away.

The “Mix” category does just that, mixes both the light and the dark sides. One pattern has both Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader, and others feature other characters among abstract patterns.

The custom shirts vary in style, size, and price, and can be ordered below, from Original Stitch.

