Four Season Resort Orlando to Offer Supervised Schoolwork Session for Children of Resort Guests

To make vacationing during the school year even easier, parents now have the option of enrolling their little virtual learners in a supervised schoolwork session at Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort.

What’s Happening:

Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort, will begin offering supervised schoolwork sessions

Parents can enroll their children in half-day or full-day seasons that include virtual learning, lunch, and optional resort exclusive activities such as swimming, sand volleyball, basketball, foosball, table-tennis, and more.

Cost is $50 per child for a half-day session or $100 per child for the full session including lunch.

Due to capacity limitations, reservations must be confirmed at least 48 hours in advance.

Attendees must be registered overnight guests of the Resort.

Study Sessions at Four Seasons Orlando Resort:

The supervised schoolwork sessions will be held in small-group classroom settings, physically distanced with no more than six children per class.

Each student will have a dedicated desk area, physically distanced from the other students, and high-speed premium WiFi will be provided.

The schedule is offered as either a half-day from 9:00 am to 12:00 noon, or a full day from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm, with lunch included: 9:00 am to 12:00 noon: Supervised virtual learning, snack break included (half-day participants depart at noon) Lunch break: Students opting for a full day will order lunch off a set menu and the lunch will be delivered at the student’s scheduled lunch break time 1:00 to 2:00 pm: Optional enrichment period for those with flexible schedules including Arts and Crafts and Physical Education 3:00 pm: Parents pick up their child(ren)

The supervised study sessions are available Monday through Friday beginning September 14, 2020, for school-aged children.

What They’re Saying:

Thomas Steinhauer, General Manager and Regional Vice President of Four Seasons Resort Orlando: “This new offering exclusively for our Resort guests will be both helpful to parents, as well as something really fun for kids to experience. Many kids have been completing school work in their homes for a while now. A chance to mix up their learning environment, and combine school and playtime at the Resort, is sure to be a welcome treat and create a memory that will last a lifetime.”

Other Resort Offerings:

Parents Get a Break

While kids are e-learning, parents can relish in free time to themselves to relax by the Resort’s exclusive adult-only Oasis Pool.

Additionally, the 18-treatment room Spa at Four Seasons offers a variety of treatments to renew and refresh, from facials and massages to signature treatments such as the Vibrational Sound Therapy, Cryotherapy and Vitality Drips.

A full-service hair salon also offers hair colour/cuts and styling services

The Spa’s indoor and outdoor relaxation lounges provide the ultimate opportunity to relax and de-stress.

Lessons On and Off the Greens

Kids and adults alike can enjoy “Physical Education” on the Green with one of the Resort’s talented sports instructors. Rod Cook and Alain Labreque are both available for individual or family golf and/or tennis lessons, and Labreque offers three complementary clinics per week to help guests improve their skill set.

Additional individual or family classes offered include: Yoga Meditation Spinning Body sculpt High intensity cross-training Aqua fitness class



Culinary Classes

Physically distanced cooking classes can also be arranged with the Resort’s talented team of culinarians. Executive Chef Fabrizio Schenardi teaches a class on pasta or pizza making Executive Pastry Chef Rabii Saber teaches a class on the art of chocolate making



Experience More

Resort Credit Package

The Resort's Experience More package

The credit can be used toward any Resort activity, including supervised study sessions.

Additionally, a new in-room afternoon tea party service is available, featuring an assortment of teas, tea sandwiches, scones and Devonshire cream, all to enjoy in the comfort of one’s guest room or furnished guest room terrace.

Advance Purchase Offer

The Advance Purchase offer

To reserve, contact 1-800-267-3046 or book online