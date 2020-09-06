Madame Leota Sipper Available at Magic Kingdom

“Creepies and crawlies, toads in a pond; let there be music from regions beyond.” Ghosts have been following guests home from the Haunted Mansion for years but now those guests can bring Madame Leota home with them too. This new souvenir sipper is available now at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom.

The Madame Leota sipper can be found at Sleepy Hollow for $15.99.

The sipper lights up and changes colors, giving it the perfect spooky vibe for any happy haunts who want to add the piece to their collection.

Also available at Sleepy Hollow is the Pumpkin-spiced Mickey Waffle Sundae, giving guests an option for a delicious fall treat.

The dessert consists of spice-flavored waffles topped with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, caramel drizzle and sprinkles.

The Pumpkin-spiced Mickey Waffle Sundae is available for $6.49.

Together with the Madame Leota sipper, Magic Kingdom guests can get into the spooky spirit.