Disney Parks Support Travel Industry Initiative “Let’s Go There”

by | Sep 8, 2020 1:51 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

Looking to escape the lock-down blues? A recent study shows that planning a vacation or weekend getaway can have a positive impact on individuals and families and can even increase happiness and energy levels. This new study has sparked the travel industry’s vacation initiative, “Let’s Go There,” and like many other places across the nation, Disney is ready to welcome guests back.

What’s Happening:

  • Today, the Disney Parks Blog shared a recent survey showing that 97% of respondents reported having a trip planned makes them happier.
  • The survey is part of a new travel industry initiative “Let’s Go There” supported across airlines, hotels, local destinations and more.
  • “Let’s Go There” encourages guests to think about and start planning future trips giving them something to look forward to.
  • Disney is pleased to announce they are a proud supporter of this initiative and says, “Whenever you’re ready, we’re ready to welcome you back!”

What They’re Saying:

  • Jill Estorino, President and Managing Director at Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, co-chair of the Let’s Go There Coalition: “The memories and experiences that travel enables cannot be replaced. This campaign is a first step in inspiring Americans to think about planning a vacation, and encouraging them to look forward to experiencing the wonder and joy—and even magic—that only travel can offer.”
  • planDisney panelist Donyell R: “Quite simply, the world needs more joy. When little ones light up seeing Tiana for the first time or parents witness their children find the courage to ride an attraction, or families finally get everyone together in the reunion t-shirt, that joy inspires me as a panelist.”

Planning a Trip to Disney:

  • Guests who are ready to start thinking about visiting Disney Resorts can obtain a vast wealth of information from Laughing Place’s travel partner, Mouse Fan Travel. From arrival to check out and everything in between, Mouse Fan Travel can help guests plan the perfect Disney vacation.
  • For guests who are currently just browsing, the planDisney website offers tips and tricks from panelists who have experience planning their own Disney vacations.  
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
 
 
