ESPN Present “Sunday NFL Countdown” and “Monday Night Countdown” from New Studio in New York

by | Sep 8, 2020 10:52 AM Pacific Time

Tags: ,

ESPN will bring their NFL pregame shows to audiences from a new studio in New York’s Seaport District throughout the 2020 season.

What’s Happening:

  • ESPN’s NFL pregame shows, Sunday NFL Countdown (10 am – 1 pm ET) and Monday Night Countdown (6-8 pm), will now originate from a new rooftop studio in New York during the 2020 season.
  • This new location looks over the Brooklyn Bridge, Brooklyn Heights and the East River in the Empire State.
  • ESPN’s dynamic news casting teams will bring audiences all the highlights of the 2020 NFL season from this climate-controlled studio where programming will originate throughout the football season.
  • In addition to the network’s flagship NFL pregame shows, the NBA Countdown pregame show will emanate from the new studio space for the Eastern Conference Finals on ESPN and NBA Finals on ABC.

Cast Returns for Another Season of Sunday NFL Countdown

  • Sunday NFL Countdown sees the return of analysts and NFL veterans:
    • Tedy Bruschi (second season)
    • Matt Hasselbeck (fifth), Randy Moss (fifth)
    • Rex Ryan (fourth)
  • The show will be hosted by:
    • Sam Ponder
  • NFL Insiders will bring fans the latest updates:
    • Adam Schefter
    • Chris Mortensen
  • On site Reporters at NFL stadiums:
    • Jeff Darlington – Tampa Bay at New Orleans
    • Dan Graziano  – Miami at New England
    • Kimberley A. Martin – Cleveland at Baltimore
    • Sal Paolantonio – Philadelphia at Washington
    • Dianna Russini – Green Bay at Minnesota
    • Ed Werder – Dallas at Los Angeles Rams

Monday Night Countdown Welcomes Booger McFarland:

  • Monday Night Countdown welcomes two-time Super Bowl champion Booger McFarland this season, as he joins returning analysts Moss and Steve Young.
  • Host Suzy Kolber returns for her fourth year as solo host and Adam Schefter will once again be a regular, continuing to provide fans the most in-depth news from across the league.
  • Young will provide insight from Monday Night Football game sites most weeks, with the remaining analysts from Seaport District Studio.
  • Michelle Beisner-Buck will also return as an NFL features reporter.

More Monday Night Countdown: 

  • Monday Night Countdown (5-7 pm) will set the stage for ESPN’s season-opening doubleheader, featuring the Pittsburgh Steelers at New York Giants (7 pm) followed by Tennessee Titans at Denver Broncos (10:15 pm ET).
  • In addition to previewing both matchups, fans can get a complete recap of the biggest news and storylines coming out of the first Sunday of action.
  • Additionally, Kirk Herbstreit will interview Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.
  • Both shows will continue their in-depth storytelling with the most intriguing stories from around the league. In week 1:
    • Ending Elsewhere (Sunday NFL Countdown): Hall of Fame quarterbacks Brett Favre and Joe Montana and future Hall of Famer Peyton Manning explain what it will be like for Tom Brady to finish his career on a different team.
    • Super Scout Turned HOF Finalist (Monday Night Countdown): Billy Nunn was scout for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 1970s, early on in a career that has landed him one step away from the Hall of Fame. Nunn made his mark finding hidden talents at Historically Black Colleges and Universities, many of whom went on to propel the Steelers to a decade of dominance. Martin reports.
 
 
