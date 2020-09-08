ESPN Present “Sunday NFL Countdown” and “Monday Night Countdown” from New Studio in New York

ESPN will bring their NFL pregame shows to audiences from a new studio in New York’s Seaport District throughout the 2020 season.

What’s Happening:

ESPN’s NFL pregame shows, Sunday NFL Countdown (10 am – 1 pm ET) and Monday Night Countdown (6-8 pm), will now originate from a new rooftop studio in New York during the 2020 season.

(10 am – 1 pm ET) and (6-8 pm), will now originate from a new rooftop studio in New York during the 2020 season. This new location looks over the Brooklyn Bridge, Brooklyn Heights and the East River in the Empire State.

ESPN’s dynamic news casting teams will bring audiences all the highlights of the 2020 NFL season from this climate-controlled studio where programming will originate throughout the football season.

In addition to the network’s flagship NFL pregame shows, the NBA Countdown pregame show will emanate from the new studio space for the Eastern Conference Finals on ESPN and NBA Finals on ABC.

Cast Returns for Another Season of Sunday NFL Countdown

Sunday NFL Countdown sees the return of analysts and NFL veterans: Tedy Bruschi (second season) Matt Hasselbeck (fifth), Randy Moss (fifth) Rex Ryan (fourth)

The show will be hosted by: Sam Ponder

NFL Insiders will bring fans the latest updates: Adam Schefter Chris Mortensen

On site Reporters at NFL stadiums: Jeff Darlington – Tampa Bay at New Orleans Dan Graziano – Miami at New England Kimberley A. Martin – Cleveland at Baltimore Sal Paolantonio – Philadelphia at Washington Dianna Russini – Green Bay at Minnesota Ed Werder – Dallas at Los Angeles Rams



Monday Night Countdown Welcomes Booger McFarland:

Monday Night Countdown welcomes two-time Super Bowl champion Booger McFarland this season, as he joins returning analysts Moss and Steve Young.

welcomes two-time Super Bowl champion Booger McFarland this season, as he joins returning analysts Moss and Steve Young. Host Suzy Kolber returns for her fourth year as solo host and Adam Schefter will once again be a regular, continuing to provide fans the most in-depth news from across the league.

Young will provide insight from Monday Night Football game sites most weeks, with the remaining analysts from Seaport District Studio.

game sites most weeks, with the remaining analysts from Seaport District Studio. Michelle Beisner-Buck will also return as an NFL features reporter.

More Monday Night Countdown: