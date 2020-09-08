Special Thanks in “Mulan” Credit Sequence Sparks Controversy

The anticipated film, Mulan, currently available with Premier Access on Disney+, has found itself the subject of controversy because it filmed some scenes in China's Xinjiang Province, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
- Many Disney+ subscribers who have paid for their Premier Access to stream the highly-anticipated film, Mulan, have noticed a special thanks credit after the film that has been the cause of some controversy.
- Mulan reportedly used 20 different locations in China for filming, and extended a thank you in the film’s credits that expresses gratitude to eight government entities in Xinjiang, where China is believed to operate “re-education camps” that hold Uighurs in detention. China has been under international scrutiny for their treatment of Muslim minorities in Xinjiang, with an estimated 1 million Uighur residents believed to be in these camps. residents have reported being subjected to grueling political indoctrination regimens, forced labor and forced sterilization as part of an alleged government program to suppress birth rates in the Muslim population.
- Mulan expressing gratitude to these bureaus has sparked outrage amongst some of the viewers, with one tweet even saying, “It just keeps getting worse! Now, when you watch Mulan, not only are you turning a blind eye to police brutality and racial injustice (due to what the lead actors stand for), you're also potentially complicit in the mass incarceration of Muslim Uyghurs.”
- This is not the first time the production of Mulan has found itself in the center of controversy. The film’s star, Liu Yifei, made comments on a Chinese social media site that seemed in opposition to Hong Kong protests, prompting a #BoycottMulan movement. On a Twitter-like platform called Weibo, Yifei seemed to show support for the Hong Kong police force during protests started by alleged police brutality, saying “I support the Hong Kong police. You can beat me up now. What a shame for Hong Kong.”