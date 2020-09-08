Special Thanks in “Mulan” Credit Sequence Sparks Controversy

by | Sep 8, 2020 5:23 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

The anticipated film, Mulan, currently available with Premier Access on Disney+, has found itself the subject of controversy because it filmed some scenes in China's Xinjiang Province, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

What’s Happening:

  • Many Disney+ subscribers who have paid for their Premier Access to stream the highly-anticipated film, Mulan, have noticed a special thanks credit after the film that has been the cause of some controversy.
  • Mulan reportedly used 20 different locations in China for filming, and extended a thank you in the film’s credits that expresses gratitude to eight government entities in Xinjiang, where China is believed to operate “re-education camps” that hold Uighurs in detention. China has been under international scrutiny for their treatment of Muslim minorities in Xinjiang, with an estimated 1 million Uighur residents believed to be in these camps. residents have reported being subjected to grueling political indoctrination regimens, forced labor and forced sterilization as part of an alleged government program to suppress birth rates in the Muslim population.
  • Mulan expressing gratitude to these bureaus has sparked outrage amongst some of the viewers, with one tweet even saying, “It just keeps getting worse! Now, when you watch Mulan, not only are you turning a blind eye to police brutality and racial injustice (due to what the lead actors stand for), you're also potentially complicit in the mass incarceration of Muslim Uyghurs.”
  • This is not the first time the production of Mulan has found itself in the center of controversy. The film’s star, Liu Yifei, made comments on a Chinese social media site that seemed in opposition to Hong Kong protests, prompting a #BoycottMulan movement. On a Twitter-like platform called Weibo, Yifei seemed to show support for the Hong Kong police force during protests started by alleged police brutality, saying “I support the Hong Kong police. You can beat me up now. What a shame for Hong Kong.”
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed