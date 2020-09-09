Savi’s Workshop at Disney’s Hollywood Studios to Reopen to Guests On September 20

Following an extended closure, Savi’s Workshop at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge will reopen to guests on September 20th in line with Disney’s new health and safety guidelines. Visitors to Batuu will be able to construct a one-of-a-kind lightsaber at this fan favorite destination.
What’s Happening:
- The Disney Parks Blog has revealed that the Force will soon be flowing once again inside Savi’s Workshop – Handbuilt Lightsabers
- The Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge destination will welcome guests back beginning September 20th.
- Force-sensitive visitors, both young and old, can assemble their very own lightsaber—a powerful and iconic weapon used by Jedi and Sith alike.
- Disney notes that guests who may have visited in the past will notice some slight adjustments to the experience including reduced capacity to allow for physical distancing.
- Advanced reservations (highly recommended) for Savi’s Workshop will open September 16th via Disneyworld.com or the My Disney Experience mobile app.
- Guests can also stop by the shop to inquire about walk-up availability on the day of their visit.
- Additionally guests must have a valid Disney Parks Pass reservation for Disney’s Hollywood Studios prior to making a reservation for Savi’s Workshop.
Constructing A Lightsaber at Savi’s Workshop:
- Located in Black Spire Outpost on Batuu, Savi’s Workshop is packed with unusual parts and whimsical pieces collected from the far reaches of the galaxy.
- Here guests will encounter Gatherers, the keepers of the secrets of the Force. Under their guidance, guests will assemble a one-of-a-kind lightsaber along one of the following themes:
- Peace and Justice – Utilize salvaged scraps of fallen Jedi temples and crashed starships in Republic-era lightsaber designs that honor the galaxy’s former guardians.
- Power and Control – Originally forged by warriors from the dark side, objects used in this lightsaber style are rumored remnants from the Sith home world and abandoned temples.
- Elemental Nature – Craft a lightsaber from special components born from the Force, such as Brylark trees, Cartusion whale bones or Rancor teeth.
- Protection and Defense – Incorporate hilt materials bearing mysterious motifs and inscriptions that reconnect a lightsaber’s wielder with the ancient wellspring of the Force.