D23 Celebrates the Spooky Season With D23 Halloween Hullabaloo

Disney’s official fan club, D23, has announced some new festivities, activities, and merchandise to help celebrate the Halloween season this year with their official D23 Halloween Hullabaloo!
What’s Happening:
- D23 is celebrating the season with their very own D23 Halloween Hullabaloo. From their first-ever D23 Halloween Mousequerade Contest and incredible new content to a weekly sweepstakes and exclusive collectibles, D23 is filling the fall season with lots of treats, and maybe a trick or two thrown in, including:
- D23 Halloween Mousequerade Contest: Grab your needle and thread for D23’s first-ever virtual costume contest, where creative contestants will be competing for fantastic prizes in front of celebrity judges Ashley Eckstein and Yvette Nicole Brown. And the category is… “All Things Disney.” Costumes should be inspired by the fantastic worlds of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars, from movies and TV to Disney Parks attractions and other Disney properties. The Grand Prize winner will receive a $500 Disney Gift Card—and the delight of victory! The festivities will be streamed on October 31 on D23.com, as well as D23’s Facebook and YouTube channels. For more information, visit D23.com/Mousequerade.
- D23 Halloween Hullabaloo Sweepstakes: What better way to celebrate the season than with ghoulishly good sweepstakes? This October, D23 Members can enter for their chance to win a bubbling bundle of prizes from our cauldron. Don’t lose your head, because each week members get a new chance to enter.
- Limited-Edition Pins: On September 28 at shopDisney.com, D23 Gold and Gold Family Members will have the exclusive opportunity to purchase two collectible pins designed by artist Kevin Kidney. These pins, one of the Haunted Mansion’s Hatbox Ghost and the other of Tinker Bell dressed in a wildly witchy costume, are each presented in a limited edition of 1,750.
- Holiday Magic at the Disney Parks – D23 Book Launch Party: D23 Gold and Gold Family Members are invited to celebrate the launch of this new book by Disney Editions, as we look at the “spine-tingling half” of the book that pulls back the curtain on that magical combination of Disney and Halloween around the world!
- D23 Halloween Hullabaloo Disney+ Picks: For the first four weeks of October, be on the lookout for a new short-form video series featuring our friends from all around Disney who will be sharing some of their favorite films found on Disney+, including behind-the-scenes tidbits to enhance the frighteningly fun experience!