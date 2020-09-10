Disney+ Takes Audiences “Up, Up, Up” with Official Trailer for “Clouds”

by | Sep 10, 2020 9:37 AM Pacific Time

This fall, Disney+ audiences will find hope and inspiration in the movie Clouds that tells the true story of teen musician Zach Sobiech and his legacy. Today, Disney has shared the official trailer for the film that debuts on October 16th.

What’s Happening:

  • Seventeen-year old Zach Sobiech captured the hearts of people everywhere when his original song “Clouds” debuted and instantly became a viral sensation in 2012.
  • In the new Disney+ original movie Clouds, premiering on Friday, October 16, the world will be inspired once again by Zach’s musical legacy and his story about the resilience of the human spirit.
  • Directed by Justin Baldoni, the movie is based on the book Clouds: A Memoir by Zach’s mother, Laura Sobiech.
  • In addition to announcing the premiere date, Disney+ shared a new poster and the official trailer for the film.

Clouds Poster:

About Clouds:

  • Inspired by an incredible true story, Clouds is a poignant and beautiful look at the heartbreaking duality of life and a testament to what can happen when you start to live as if each day might be your last.
  • Zach Sobiech is a fun-loving high school student with raw musical talent living with osteosarcoma, a rare bone cancer. At the start of his senior year, he is ready to take on the world, however when he receives the news that the disease has spread, he and his best friend and songwriting partner, Sammy, decide to spend Zach’s limited time following their dreams.
  • With the help of Zach’s mentor and teacher, Mr. Weaver, Zach and Sammy are given the chance of a lifetime and are offered a record deal. Along with the support of the love of his life, Amy and his parents, Rob and Laura; Zach embarks on an unforgettable journey about friendship, love and the power of music.

Cast:

  • Fin Argus
  • Sabrina Carpenter
  • Lil Rel Howery
  • Madison Iseman
  • Tom Everett Scott
  • Neve Campbell

Creative Team:

  • Directed by:
    • Justin Baldoni
  • Produced by:
    • Andrew Lazar
    • Justin Baldoni
    • Casey La Scala
  • Screenplay by:
    • Kara Holden
  • Story by:
    • Casey La Scala
    • Patrick Kopka
    • Kara Holden
  • Produced by:
    • Wayfarer Studios
    • Warner Bros. Pictures
    • Mad Chance / La Scala Films
